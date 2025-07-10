OKC Comets Game Notes - July 10, 2025

July 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-8/43-44) at Oklahoma City Comets (10-4/56-33)

Game #90 of 150/Second Half #15 of 75/Home #48 of 75

Pitching Probables: SUG-RHP Jose Fleury (0-0, 32.40) vs. OKC-RHP Landon Knack (2-1, 6.08)

Thursday, July 10, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live, SportsNet LA

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continue their series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark seeking a fifth consecutive win to match their longest winning streak at home this season...The Comets are 2-0 to start the current series and have won four games in a row. They are 10-4 to start the second half of the season and own a 12-4 record in the last 16 games overall.

Last Game: Six Oklahoma City Comets pitchers limited the Sugar Land Space Cowboys to one run and three hits as the Comets rode an early lead to a 4-1 win Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets scored three runs in the second inning. Jose Ramos and Justin Dean connected on RBI singles and Ramos later scored on a Sugar Land throwing error for a 3-0 advantage. Oklahoma City went ahead, 4-0, in the third inning on a RBI single by CJ Alexander. Sugar Land was held scoreless through six innings before ending the shutout in the seventh inning with a sacrifice fly by Colin Barber. Noah Davis pitched 3.0 scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit with three strikeouts and was credited with the win. Logan Boyer and Ronan Kopp combined to retire the final seven batters of the game, as Kopp earned the save in his Triple-A debut.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Landon Knack (2-1) is slated to make his eighth start and 10th appearance with OKC tonight...Knack returned to Oklahoma City after a brief stop with the Los Angeles Dodgers in Milwaukee as a member of the team's taxi squad for one day...Knack last pitched July 4 for the Comets against Las Vegas, allowing five runs and seven hits over 5.0 innings with three strikeouts and two walks. Four of the runs he allowed scored in the fourth inning and he was charged with his first loss of the season with OKC as the Comets lost, 10-6...Since his most recent option to OKC, Knack has allowed 24 runs (22 ER) and 31 hits over 27.0 IP across five games, with opponents batting .292 with three homers. He's allowed at least four runs in four of the five outings and at least five runs in three of the five games - all at home...He has also made nine appearances (seven starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season (3-2, 5.12 ERA)...He split time with OKC and Los Angeles in 2024, making his Major League debut April 17 and going on to appear in 15 ML games (12 starts), posting a 3.65 ERA with 69 K's and 18 walks. Knack made three postseason appearances, including Game 4 of the World Series.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2025: 4-1 2024: 6-12 All-time: 56-39 At OKC: 29-18

The Comets and Space Cowboys meet for the second time this season and first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams opened the season in Sugar Land March 28-30, with the Comets winning the final two games after Sugar Land rallied in the ninth inning of the season opener to come back and defeat OKC...The Comets outscored the Space Cowboys, 14-8, and outhit them, 27-17, in the series...The Space Cowboys are defending Triple-A National Champions, won the 2024 PCL first-half title and tied for the second-half crown with Reno. The Space Cowboys went 93-56 overall last season before defeating Reno in the PCL Championship Series and Omaha in the Triple-A National Championship Game...Despite going 6-12 against the Space Cowboys last season, OKC outscored Sugar land, 91-89, and hit 19 homers compared to Sugar Land's 15...Over the final series of 2024 between the teams Sept. 3-8, OKC scored 10 total runs for OKC's lowest-scoring six-game series since the team started playing primarily six-game series in 2021...The Comets have now won four straight meetings with Sugar Land after losing 10 of the previous 12 matchups.

Heat Check: Oklahoma City moved its overall record to a season-best 23 games above .500 to 56-33 with Tuesday's victory, matching Las Vegas for the best overall record in the PCL. This is the first time since the end of the 2023 season (90-58) OKC has been this many games above .500...The Comets are now 6-1 over the last seven games, 12-4 over the last 16 games, 18-5 over the last 23 games and 21-7 over the last 28 games...Oklahoma City's 21 wins since June 7 are the most in Triple-A and are tied with Single-A San Jose for the most wins in the Minors during the span...The Comets have won four straight home games - one win shy of tying their longest home winning streak of the season (June 7-19). The Comets are now 11-2 in their last 13 home games and have won 12 of their last 15 home games. The Comets are now 28-19 at home this season.

Mound Turnaround: Six Comets pitchers combined to limit the Space Cowboys to one run and three singles in a bullpen game Wednesday night. Oklahoma City has now allowed just two runs over the first two games of the series against Sugar Land and this is the first time this season and first time since May 29-30, 2024 in Albuquerque (6-1 and 11-1 wins) that OKC has held an opponent to one run or less in consecutive games. The eight total hits over the last two games are tied for the lowest two-game hit total allowed by the Comets this season (third instance). Wednesday marked the eighth time this season the Comets did not allow an extra-base hit, and the Comets have not allowed a home run three straight games for the first time since May 1-2 against El Paso (doubleheader on May 1)...Comets pitchers have held opponents scoreless in 23 of the last 26 innings and to six total runs over the last three games. It's the lowest three-game run total since March 29-April 1 this season when OKC allowed just five runs over a three-game span that included 8-2 and 3-2 wins in Sugar Land and a 4-1 win against El Paso in OKC...Last night the Comets completed six 1-2-3 innings after recording just two over the previous 33 innings...Prior to Sunday's 7-4 win against Las Vegas, the Comets had allowed at least five runs in six consecutive games (44 R) and in eight of the previous nine games (60 R) while running a 6.48 ERA over the previous 41 games...Over the last three games, opponents are 0-for-21 with runners in scoring position.

Noah's Arc: Noah Miller connected on a double and scored a run Wednesday as he has now hit safely in each of his first five Triple-A games, going 6-for-18 (.333) with two doubles, a homer and five runs scored...Including his time with Tulsa, Miller has hit safely in 10 straight games, going 13-for-38 (.342) with five extra-base hits and 10 runs scored.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward hit a double in a second straight game and scored a run Wednesday night as now has 13 hits and 14 RBI over his last nine games, batting 13-for-40 (.325) and hitting safely in eight of the nine games...Ward leads the Minors with 23 home runs, 76 RBI, 195 total bases, 45 extra-base hits and tied for first with 101 hits...He set OKC's Bricktown-era career records for home runs and RBI this season and has 77 homers and 272 RBI in his OKC career (since 2023). The home run and RBI totals are highest among all Triple-A players since 2023...Ward has hit three home runs over his last seven games with 11 RBI during the stretch.

Dean's List: Justin Dean went 1-for-4 with a RBI and a stolen base Wednesday. Over his last seven games, Dean is 11-for-27 (.407) with five RBI and eight runs scored. He was held without a run last night, but had previously scored a run in six consecutive games (8 R)...Dean has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, going 14-for-38 (.368) with nine runs...Yesterday Dean recorded his third stolen base in two games and ranks second on OKC with 16 steals this season.

Swiping Right: The Comets have now stolen at least one base in a season-high seven consecutive games, recording 12 stolen bases during the stretch. Going back further, the Comets also have 20 steals over the last 11 games...Oklahoma City leads the PCL with 136 stolen bases this season and is on pace for 228 stolen bases in 2025, which would shatter the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) single-season high of 172 in 2013.

Getting Offensive: After scoring at least six runs in five straight games (43 R), the Comets' offense has been limited to a total of six runs and to eight total hits over the last two games. It's the team's lowest two-game hit total of the season and second time this year OKC has recorded six or less hits in back-to-back games (May 14-15 at Round Rock)...Even with the recent dip, since May 25 (39 G), the Comets are slashing .297/.396/.497 with an average of 7.6 runs per game and 10.4 hits per game. During that time, they lead the full-season Minors in runs (295), OBP, SLG, OPS (.893), rank third in AVG, hits (406) and tied for third in homers (60).

Around the Horn: Blake Treinen opened a Major League Rehab Assignment Wednesday and retired each of the three batters he faced in the first inning with two strikeouts. He's the eighth different pitcher to join OKC on a rehab assignment this season...Nick Senzel has hit safely in seven of his eight games this month, batting .393 (11x28) with four extra-base hits and six runs scored. Last night he reached base in each of his three plate appearances with a single, walk and hit by pitch.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.