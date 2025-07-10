Wolf Pitches Well in Chihuahuas' Wednesday Win

July 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







El Paso starter Jackson Wolf allowed only one run in six innings in the Chihuahuas' 7-3 win over the Las Vegas Aviators Wednesday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas have won the first two games of the series and their starting pitchers have allowed only one run in 13 innings in the series.

El Paso second baseman Nate Mondou went 3-for-3 with a walk to move his career-high hitting streak to 13 games. Catcher Rodolfo Durán went 1-for-4 with an RBI and has RBI hits in each of his last three games. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 1-for-2 with an RBI and two walks and has walked nine times in his last eight games.

Designated hitter Tim Locastro went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple and has three triples in his last eight games. The Chihuahuas have a 48-41 overall record, which is the first time they've been seven games over .500 this season.

Team Records: Las Vegas (7-7, 56-33), El Paso (48-41, 10-4)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas RHP Osvaldo Bido (2-0, 5.71) vs. El Paso RHP Logan Gillaspie (0-0, 3.65). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







