Aces Blanked by Rainiers in 11-0 Loss, Losing Streak Hits Nine

July 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (3-11, 40-49) were blanked 11-0 by the Tacoma Rainiers (9-5, 47-42), the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field, extending their losing streak to nine games and tying a franchise record for consecutive losses.

AJ Vukovich and Rene Pinto provided the lone sparks for Reno, each notching a pair of hits with a double. Pinto has been a steady presence at the plate in 2025, slashing .295/.333/.574 with 15 doubles, seven home runs, and 30 RBI.

The Aces will try to halt the skid in Thursday's matchup against the Rainiers, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

AJ Vukovich: 2-for-4, 1 2B

Rene Pinto: 2-for-3, 1 2B

