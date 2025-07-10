Lawrence, Kitchen Silence Aces in 11-0 Win

July 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







RENO, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (47-42, 9-5) silenced the Reno Aces (40-49, 3-11) 11-0 with their fourth shutout win of the season on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field. With the win, Tacoma extended a four-game winning streak and has now won seven of the last eight games.

Tacoma divided the 11 runs scored on the night between just three innings starting with a four-run top of the third. The Rainiers sent all nine to the plate in the inning starting with a walk from Samad Taylor. Taylor advanced on a groundout from Rhylan Thomas before swiping third (24). Harry Ford drove in Taylor with a groundout to put Tacoma on the board. Back-to-back singles from Tyler Locklear and Leody Taveras put runners at first and third for Leo Rivas to drive in Locklear with a single to right field. Blake Hunt walked to load the bases for Victor Labrada who drove in two with a single to right field to extend a 4-0 lead. With the single, Labrada now has hits in all eight games played with Tacoma.

The scoring resumed with four runs in the top of the seventh inning after sending 10 to the plate. Taylor led off with a walk while Thomas reached on catcher interference. Ford worked a walk to load the bases before Locklear was hit by a pitch to drive in another run. Taveras notched his third hit of the night with a single to score two and put Tacoma up 7-0. Jack Lopez rounded out the four-run inning with a single to score Locklear and extend an 8-0 advantage.

Casey Lawrence retired the side in order in the bottom of the seventh inning to cap off his second quality start of the season and longest start of the year. Lawrence spun 7.0 shutout innings allowing six hits while striking out four. He did not issue a walk to the 27 he faced.

Tacoma added three more runs in the top of the ninth with four singles. Three consecutive RBI singles from Lopez, Taylor, and Thomas rounded out the scoring to put Tacoma up by 11. Austin Kitchen relieved Lawrence with 2.0 perfect innings with one strikeout to complete the Rainier's fourth shutout win of the season.

Postgame Notes:

With 7.0 shutout innings tonight, Casey Lawrence represented the fifth PCL pitcher this season to spin 7.0 shutout innings without allowing a walk...the last Rainier to do so was Ryan Weber on August 12, 2021 against Las Vegas (7.0 IP, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K)...Tonight was the third time Lawrence has accomplished this feat with Tacoma, the last occurrence being on June 15, 2018 where he threw a complete game shutout at Memphis (9.0 IP, 3H, 0R, 0BB, 6K)...tonight marked the 11th time total in his career he's gone 7.0 shutout innings with no walks.

Casey Lawrence is the first 37-year-old pitcher to complete 7.0 shutout innings with 0 walks allowed at any level since Adam Wainwright (STL) did so on August 18, 2022, against the Colorado Rockies...he's the first minor league pitcher at least 37 years old to throw 7.0 shutout without a walk since Brad Penny (7.0 IP, 7H, 0R, 0BB, 5K) did so for Charlotte against Gwinnett on August 11, 2015... Lawrence is just the sixth minor leaguer at 37 years old to accomplish this feat since 2005.

With the 11-0 win tonight, it marked the eighth game in a row that Tacoma has scored at least 6 runs...it now represents the longest streak in Triple-A this season and and ties for longest among full-season MiLB teams, joining Midland (ATH) who had an 8-game stretch from May 11th-20th this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.