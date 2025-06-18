Isotopes Announce Limited-Edition Mariachis Lowrider Jerseys to be Sold Exclusively in Pro Shop on Saturday, July 5

The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced the club will sell limited-edition Mariachis Lowrider jerseys exclusively in the Pro Shop during Lowrider Night on Saturday, July 5.

In addition, the Isotopes will hold an online auction of signed game-worn Lowrider jerseys with proceeds benefitting the Duke City Lowrider After School Program. The auction will begin at 5:00 pm Saturday, July 5 and end at 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 9. An Orbit signed jersey and one team-autographed jersey and baseball will also be featured in the auction.

These specialty jerseys were designed in partnership with renowned lowrider artists Rob Vanderslice and Joseph "Blast" Leyba, who have been instrumental in helping our Lowrider Night event grow and connect with the lowrider community.

Full promotional schedule for Saturday, July 5:

Gates open at 5:00 pm

Mariachis de Nuevo México, presented by Corona Extra

Lowrider Night - Experience the annual Lowrider Car Show on the warning track from 5:00-5:45 pm. Fans are invited to come down to the field to take pictures and meet the owners of these classic vehicles (weather permitting). Lowriders and motorcycles will also be lined up outside the Isotopes Park gates for fans to enjoy.

Paint-Your-Own Lowrider Bobblehead giveaway, courtesy of Pepsi (first 3,000 fans)

Nathaniel Krantz will perform outside of McKernan Hall from approximately 4:00-5:15 pm

Drone Show - Be a part of the first-ever Drone Show at Isotopes Park!

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)







