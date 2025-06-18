Hitting Carries Comets to 15-1 Victory

June 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Michael Chavis and Kody Hoese each recorded four hits while Chavis and Esteury Ruiz each finished with four RBI in the Oklahoma City Comets' 15-1 win Wednesday afternoon against the Round Rock Express at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets scored runs in six of eight innings and led from the first inning on as five Comets pitchers held the Express scoreless in eight of nine innings and to one run total. Alex Freeland hit a solo home run for Oklahoma City in the first inning before scoring five runs in the second inning, including a bases-clearing double by Chavis. The lone run of the day for the Express (33-38) scored in the fourth inning on a RBI single by Richie Martin. Oklahoma City (43-28) then closed the game with nine unanswered runs, including a three-run home run by Ruiz out to left field in the fifth inning. Chavis' fourth RBI of the day came on a RBI single in the sixth inning while Ruiz's fourth RBI of the day came in the eighth inning on a RBI single. In between, James Outman hit his 15th home run of the season in the seventh inning.

-The Comets won a fifth straight game for the team's longest winning streak since six straight victories April 18-24...OKC has also won eight of the last 10 games as the Comets have moved to a season-best 15 games above .500 at 43-28.

-With four games remaining in the first half of the PCL season, Oklahoma City is in second place in the overall standings chasing league-leading Las Vegas. Both teams won Wednesday afternoon as the Aviators defeated Sugar Land, 7-1, to maintain a 3.5-lead ahead of the Comets and reduce their magic number to two.

-The 15 runs scored by the Comets were the most by the team since scoring a season-high 17 runs May 31 in Las Vegas and the most runs scored by the team in a home game since a 17-7 win against the Express Aug. 6, 2023 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Wednesday was also the fourth time this season the Comets scored 15 runs in a game...The 14-run margin of victory was the largest for the team since a 15-0 win in Round Rock April 12 at Dell Diamond.

-Five Comets pitchers combined to hold the Express to one run - the sixth time this season OKC has allowed one run or less in a game and the first time since May 10 against Albuquerque in Bricktown. Starting pitcher Bobby Miller (3-2) allowed one unearned run and five hits over 5.0 innings with two walks and seven strikeouts to equal his season-high mark as he earned his third win of the season. Relievers Logan Boyer, Alexis Díaz, Nick Frasso and Edgardo Enriquez held the Express scoreless and to two hits over the game's final four innings.

-Michael Chavis reached base five times as he went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, a walk, four RBI and scored three runs. He extended his hitting streak to seven games and is batting .438 (14-for-32) with eight extra-base hits, eight RBI and nine runs scored with two four-hit games during the stretch. His now has three four-hit games this season and his four RBI tied his season-high mark from June 8 against Reno in OKC.

-Kody Hoese finished with a game-high and season-high four hits going 4-for-5 with a double, RBI and run scored. He last finished a game with four hits May 30, 2024 with OKC in Albuquerque. So far in June, Hoese is batting .481 (13-for-27) through seven games.

-Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a home run, walk, four RBI and scored two runs. He extended his on-base streak to a season-best 23 games for the longest on-base streak by a Comets player this season. This is Ruiz's longest on-base streak since the 2022 season when he reached base in 28 consecutive games with El Paso from June 7-July 10, 2022...He last recorded four RBI in a game May 12, 2023 with Oakland vs. Texas.

-Alex Freeland homered in the first inning for a second consecutive game and has homered in back-to-back games for the first time since homering in three consecutive games Sept. 18-20, 2024 with OKC at Salt Lake. Freeland has hit safely in six straight games, going 10-for-21 (.476) with nine RBI and nine runs scored.

-The Comets improved to 15-5 in day games as they won a fifth consecutive day game.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Express at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.







