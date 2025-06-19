Walk-Off Walk Lifts Comets

June 19, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, Austin Gauthier drew a walk to bring in the game-winning run and send the Oklahoma City Comets to a 7-6 win against the Round Rock Express Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Express (33-39) had scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to erase a five-run deficit before the Comets loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the inning on the way to securing their seventh walk-off win of the season. Oklahoma City's first run of the day scored on a solo home run by Hunter Feduccia in the fourth inning. Round Rock tied the score in the fifth inning on a solo home run by Michael Helman. Oklahoma City (44-28) regained the lead on a sacrifice fly by Steward Berroa in the fourth inning and added four more runs in the seventh inning, including a home run by Kody Hoese to build a 6-1 lead. In the ninth inning, seven Express batters reached base with one out. Round Rock connected on six hits in the inning and eventually tied the score on a bases-loaded walk with two outs as the Comets were charged with their league-leading 25th blown save of the season.

Of Note:

-The Comets won a sixth straight game to match their longest winning streak of the season and put together six consecutive wins since April 18-24...Oklahoma City is now a season-best 16 games above .500 at 44-28 and has won a season-best five straight home games.

-Oklahoma City picked up its seventh walk-off win of the season as well as its second walk-off win of the current series and third in the last five home games...Thursday was also the Comets' 26th game of the season to be decided in a final at-bat with OKC picking up its 15th win in that scenario...It was also OKC's league-leading 28th one-run game of the season (17-11).

- Hunter Feduccia and Kody Hoese both homered for the Comets as OKC has now hit a home run in a season-best seven straight games. The Comets now have four straight multi-homer games (10 HR).

-Feduccia went 2-for-4 with his fourth homer of the season, two RBI, a walk and scored two runs. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, batting .440 (22-for-50) with 14 RBI and 14 runs scored.

-Esteury Ruiz finished with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 with a RBI and his league-leading 34th stolen base of the season...He extended his on-base streak to a season-best 24 games for the longest on-base streak by a Comets player this season.

-Austin Gauthier reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, a run scored and the game-winning RBI...James Outman reached base four times with a double, three walks and scored a run...Kody Hoese hit his third home run of the season and his second in three games. Hoese is now batting .452 (14-for-31) through eight games of June.

-The Las Vegas Aviators clinched the PCL first-half title Thursday night by winning both games of a doubleheader in Sugar Land. The Comets sit 4.0 games behind the Aviators in second place in the PCL standings with three games remaining in the first half.

Next Up: The OKC Comets continue their series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on 89ers Night. Comets players will don 89ers jerseys and Abner 89er caps as the team throws it back to the nostalgia of the '80s and '90s with special themed entertainment throughout the game. Friday Night Fireworks presented by LifeShare of Oklahoma are scheduled to follow the game.

Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







