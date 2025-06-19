Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Albuquerque

June 19, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/19 vs. Albuquerque

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (2-4, 4.70) vs. Albuquerque RHP Andrew Quezada (0-3, 7.14)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD OF Jacob Hurtubise (#35) - assigned to Tacoma

DEL OF Colin Davis - placed on the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Allowed two runs in each of the third through the sixth innings as they fell 8-6 to Albuquerque on Wednesday night...Tyler Locklear gave the Rainiers a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a solo home run, his sixth of the season...Albuquerque took the lead in the third on a Sterlin Thompson two-run home run...the Isotopes extended their lead to 8-2 after the top of the sixth inning...Tacoma started to rally in the bottom of the inning, plating four runs with a sacrifice fly from Spencer Packard, a two-run double from Austin Shenton and an RBI single from Luke Raley to trim the deficit to 8-6...both bullpens finished the game by retiring their final nine batters as Tacoma fell 8-6.

DÍAZ HAS BEEN HIGH-QUALITY: LHP Jhonathan Díaz will make his 11th start of the season tonight, looking to log his sixth quality start of the season... Díaz ranks second among PCL pitchers with his five quality starts this season, coming in his last seven outings... Díaz is one of three PCL pitchers to have logged three consecutive quality starts when he did so from May 9-31...in Díaz's last five starts, he has allowed 10 runs on 31 hits over 30.0 innings, walking four while striking out 23.

AGE IS JUST A NUMBER: RHP Daniel Bard made his Rainiers' debut on Wednesday night, throwing a clean eighth inning with a strikeout...Bard, 39 years old, is the first Rainier pitcher to appear in a game at least 39 years old since Sergio Romo appeared with Tacoma in a rehab appearance on May 10, 2022...Bard is one of five PCL hurlers to appear in a game at 39 years or older in the last five seasons, joining: Max Scherzer (RR, 2024), Justin Verlander (SUG, 2024), Romo (TAC, 2022) and Joe Beimel (ELP, 2021).

NOTHING GETS "PASSED" US: The Rainiers are the only full-season minor league team not to allow a passed ball this season, a streak of 71 games to open the season...the 71-game stretch is the longest for a PCL team since the 2019 Nashville Sounds, who went 82 games from June 1-September 2 without a passed ball.

SAMAD STANDS ALONE: UTL Samad Taylor is putting together an impressive 2025 season as he is the only Triple-A player to record at least 10 doubles, 10 home runs, 20 stolen bases and 40 RBI...he is one of two full-season minor leaguers to amass those totals and the only one above High-A...the only two Major Leaguers with those totals this year are: Pete Crow-Armstrong and Elly De La Cruz...Taylor's 11 home runs this year match his total with Tacoma last year, accomplished in 136 games...Taylor's slugging percentage of .525 this season is up .145 points from .380 in 2024.

RALEY JOINS RAINIERS ON REHAB: The Seattle Mariners sent Luke Raley to Tacoma to begin a Major League rehab assignment on Thursday...Raley was placed on the Mariners' 10-Day Injured List on April 30 (retro April 28) with a right oblique strain...in 24 games with Seattle this season, Raley hit .206 (14x68) with two doubles and two home runs...Raley is playing in his first minor league games since 2022, when he played 63 games with the Durham Bulls, hitting .300/.401/.529 with 14 home runs and 50 RBI...over his current rehab stint, Raley is hitting 5-for-14 with a double, a home run, one RBI and three runs scored.

KEEPING IT ON THE GROUND: Rainiers pitchers have kept the ball on the ground better than any other Triple-A team, sporting a Triple-A best 1.26 ground out/air out ratio, good for the second-best among full-season minor league teams...as a result, the Rainiers also have allowed 53 home runs this year, the fewest in the PCL and 15 less than the next-closest (Sacramento - 68)...the Rainiers have allowed more than one home run in a game just 10 times this year... the Rainiers also lead all minor league teams in getting their opponents to ground into double plays with 64 on the season, one ahead Seattle's High-A affiliate in Everett, with 63

RETURN OF THE PACK: Since May 8, OF Spencer Packard has a .469 on-base percentage, good for the PCL lead with the next-closest being Albuquerque's Sterlin Thompson at .467...in that span, Packard ranks fourth with 24 walks drawn... Packard snapped his 21-game on-base streak that dated back to May 22 on Wednesday...in that time, he hit .313 (21x67) with two doubles and four home runs, drawing 17 walks with a .999 OPS.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 3-1 in their series finale against Boston...Randy Arozarena scored the lone Seattle run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the second inning to tie the game at one...the Red Sox took the lead back in the top of the fourth inning on a two-run home run from Trevor Story...Luis Castillo took the loss, despite the quality start as the Mariners' bullpen retired the final nine hitters of the game in the loss.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.