Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Albuquerque

June 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/18 vs. Albuquerque

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Sauryn Lao (0-2, 1.36) vs. Albuquerque RHP Gabriel Hughes (1-1, 10.66)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

Today's game notes and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Struck out 15 Isotopes' hitters and got a pair of long balls in a 6-1 victory over Albuquerque in the series opener...Logan Evans ties his career-high with nine strikeouts over 4.0 innings, allowing just one run...the Rainiers took the lead in the third inning after Samad Taylor bounced into a fielder's choice that allowed Leo Rivas to score and Harry Ford came through with a two-out, RBI single to put Tacoma up 2-1...Rivas added to the lead in the fourth inning with a two-run home run, his third of the season to make the score 4-1...Luke Raley, playing on Major League rehab, clubbed his first home run with Tacoma to lead off the fifth inning, giving the Rainiers a 5-1 lead...Tacoma scored the game's final run in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Jack López, taking a 6-1 edge...Hagen Danner, Troy Taylor, Jackson Kowar. And Joe Jacques finished off the night with 5.0 innings of shutout baseball, allowing just a single in the ninth inning to close a 6-1 victory.

STRONG MONTH OF PITCHING: Over the course of the Rainiers' four-week homestand, the pitching staff has totaled a 3.78 ERA, the best in the PCL and the fourth-best in Triple-A...the team's 2.98 K/BB ratio (173K/58BB) is the best in Triple-A and the sixth-best among full-season minor league teams...Tacoma starters have worked a 4.47 K/BB ratio (85K/19BB) over the homestand, the second-best among full-season minor league teams in that span...in their last 27.0 innings, Rainiers pitchers have allowed just three runs...the second time this season that Tacoma has gone three-straight games with one-or-fewer runs allowed, matching the effort from May 23-25...the Rainiers are the only PCL team to have accomplished that feat this season and they have done it twice.

DE-FENSE: The Rainiers have gone a season-best four games in a row without an error, dating back to June 13...the last time the Rainiers have gone at least four games without an error was a four-game span from August 21-24, 2024, which was one of four streaks last season of at least four games without an error.

NOTHING GETS "PASSED" US: The Rainiers are the only full-season minor league team not to allow a passed ball this season, a streak of 70 games to open the season...the 70-game stretch is the longest for a PCL team since the 2022 Reno Aces went 70 games from June 11-September 3...the last PCL team to go more than 70 games without a passed ball are the 2019 Nashville Sounds, who went 82 games from June 1-September 2 without a passed ball.

SAMAD STANDS ALONE: UTL Samad Taylor is putting together an impressive 2025 season as he is the only Triple-A player to record at least 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases...he is one of four full-season minor leaguers to amass those totals and the only one above Single-A...the only four Major Leaguers with those totals this year are: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Oneil Cruz, Elly De La Cruz and Jose Ramírez...Taylor's 11 home runs this year match his total with Tacoma last year, accomplished in 136 games...Taylor's slugging percentage of .521 this season is up .141 points from .380 in 2024.

RALEY JOINS RAINIERS ON REHAB: The Seattle Mariners sent Luke Raley to Tacoma to begin a Major League rehab assignment on Thursday...Raley was placed on the Mariners' 10-Day Injured List on April 30 (retro April 28) with a right oblique strain...in 24 games with Seattle this season, Raley hit .206 (14x68) with two doubles and two home runs...Raley is playing in his first minor league games since 2022, when he played 63 games with the Durham Bulls, hitting .300/.401/.529 with 14 home runs and 50 RBI...over his current rehab stint, Raley is hitting 5-for-14 with a double, a home run, one RBI and three runs scored.

THIS AND THAT: The Rainiers rank second among minor league teams in getting their opponents to ground into double plays with 62 on the season, trailing only Seattle's High-A affiliate in Everett, with 63...Tacoma's pitching staff ranks second among all full-season minor league teams with a 1.26 ground out/air out ratio, trailing only Double-A Pensacola's 1.32 ratio.

RETURN OF THE PACK: Since May 8, OF Spencer Packard has a .484 on-base percentage, good for the PCL lead with the next-closest being Albuquerque's Sterlin Thompson at .455...in that span, Packard ranks 10th in the league with a .330 batting average, fourth with 24 walks drawn and his .979 OPS in that time is good for ninth in the PCL... Packard is riding a 21-game on-base streak, dating back to May 22...in that time, he is hitting .313 (21x67) with two doubles and four home runs, drawing 17 walks with a .999 OPS.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners bounced back with an 8-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday...Cal Raleigh hit his MLB-leading 27th home run of the season, a second-inning grand slam to give Seattle a 5-0 lead...Bryan Woo spun 7.0 innings of one-hit baseball, striking out six, earning his sixth win of the season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.