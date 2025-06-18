Trammell Launches First Homer on Major League Rehab in Loss to Las Vegas

SUGAR LAND, TX - While Taylor Trammell homered and RHP AJ Blubaugh (L, 3-7) went 6.0 innings, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (37-33) fell to the Las Vegas Aviators (46-24) 7-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Constellation Field. Highlights of today's game can be found [?Folder icon] here.

For the second day in a row, Sugar Land went down in the first as Colby Thomas hit a three-run homer to put the Space Cowboys behind, 3-0.

Sugar Land took a run back in the bottom of the first as Trammell torched a solo homer, his first on Major League rehab, 410-feet to right that flew off his bat at 110.2 mph.

Blubaugh worked out of a two-on one-out jam in the top of the second by inducing a 6-3 double play, but Las Vegas plated a run in the third on a sacrifice fly as the Space Cowboys trailed, 4-1.

Colin Barber shot a lead-off single into center to start the home half of the third and Zack Short reached base on an error as Sugar Land put two on with nobody out, but a double play and a groundout left them stranded.

Blubaugh fired three-straight scoreless innings from the fourth to the sixth and retired 11 of the last 13 batters he faced dating back to the final two hitters of the third inning.

RHP Michael Knorr came on for Blubaugh in the seventh and set down Las Vegas in order with two punchouts on 10 pitches with nine strikes. Blubaugh went 6.0 while allowing four runs, scattering seven hits and striking out three.

The Aviators loaded the bases in the top of the eighth, but RHP Jordan Weems extinguished the threat with a strikeout.

Las Vegas opened the game up with a three-run ninth and 11 of the final 12 Space Cowboys were retired as Sugar Land dropped their Wednesday contest against the Aviators, 7-1.

NOTABLE:

- Taylor Trammell launched his first home run on Minor League rehab on Wednesday in his fifth Minor League rehab game. Tramell's solo shot came off his bat at 110.2 mph, the 10th hardest-tracked ball from a Space Cowboy this season.

- AJ Blubaugh went 6.0 innings on Wednesday for the third time this season and his first time going 6.0 innings since May 17 against the Reno Aces.

- With a walk in the second, Omar Narváez extended his on-base streak to nine games. During his streak, he is 10-34 (.294) with two doubles, seven RBI, six walks and four runs scored.

- With a single on Wednesday, Brice Matthews is 13-for-35 (.371) in his last eight games with a double, two triples, two home runs, nine RBI and five walks.

Sugar Land takes on Las Vegas in a doubleheader on Thursday with game one starting at 5:05 pm CT. RHP Aaron Brown will get the ball for Sugar Land in game one and RHP Rhett Kouba takes the mound for game two. Las Vegas has not announced a starter for either game.







