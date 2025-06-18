English Drives in Four, Aces Sit Down Chihuahuas in 8-4 Win

June 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

EL PASO, Texas - Tristin English powered the Reno Aces (34-37) to an 8-4 bounce-back victory on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park, leading the charge with a three-hit performance that included his fourth home run of the season, two doubles, and four RBI against the El Paso Chihuahuas (37-34), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

English got the Aces out to an early 2-0 advantage, launching a solo blast to lead off the second. His biggest swing came in the final frame, lacing a clutch two-run double to provide key insurance and extend Reno's lead to four. The 28-year-old has been on fire in June, collecting a hit in 12 straight games while going 19-for-47 (.404) with seven doubles, two homers, and 17 RBI during that span.

Trey Mancini continued his red-hot stretch, going 2-for-5 with his second home run in as many days - his 13th of the season. The veteran infielder extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which he's gone 19-for-33 (.576) with three doubles, four home runs, and 12 RBI, recording multiple hits in seven of those eight contests.

Jorge Barrosa got the Aces started in the first, driving in Jake McCarthy with an RBI single to center. The switch-hitting sparkplug extended his hitting streak to 12 games, batting 20-for-53 (.377) with four doubles, a triple, a homer, and 10 RBI in that stretch.

Jake McCarthy also delivered a strong showing at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and a triple. After a quiet May, the speedy outfielder has caught fire in June, going 23-for-63 (.365) with seven extra-base hits, five RBI, and five stolen bases.

The Aces will look to carry this momentum into Thursday's matchup against El Paso, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Tristin English: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Trey Mancini: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-5, 1 RBI

Jake McCarthy: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 3B

