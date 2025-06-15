Vukovich and Weber Homer, Aces Drop Series Finale to Space Cowboys

June 15, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (33-36) dropped Sunday's series finale to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (37-31), the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, in a 12-6 loss at Greater Nevada Field. With the defeat, the Aces settled for a series split with the Space Cowboys.

Despite the loss, Andy Weber and AJ Vukovich both went deep. Vukovich launched his 10th home run of the season in the fifth inning-a two-run shot off Michael Knorr-to snap a 0-for-28 slump.

Weber followed with his first homer of the year in the seventh, a solo blast off Jayden Murray. The infielder finished the day with two hits and is now slashing .212/.312/.273 with two extra-base hits and six RBI through 22 games.

Following Sunday's loss, the Aces will hit the road to open a six-game set against the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. The series begins Tuesday, June 17, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

AJ Vukovich: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Andy Weber: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI

