Vukovich and Weber Homer, Aces Drop Series Finale to Space Cowboys
June 15, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (33-36) dropped Sunday's series finale to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (37-31), the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, in a 12-6 loss at Greater Nevada Field. With the defeat, the Aces settled for a series split with the Space Cowboys.
Despite the loss, Andy Weber and AJ Vukovich both went deep. Vukovich launched his 10th home run of the season in the fifth inning-a two-run shot off Michael Knorr-to snap a 0-for-28 slump.
Weber followed with his first homer of the year in the seventh, a solo blast off Jayden Murray. The infielder finished the day with two hits and is now slashing .212/.312/.273 with two extra-base hits and six RBI through 22 games.
Following Sunday's loss, the Aces will hit the road to open a six-game set against the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. The series begins Tuesday, June 17, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PST.
Notable Aces:
AJ Vukovich: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI
Andy Weber: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI
Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 15, 2025
- Salt Lake Bees to Host Occidentals Night Honoring Utah's Black Baseball Legacy - Salt Lake Bees
- Comets Power past Albuquerque - Oklahoma City Comets
- Express Split Series After 7-1 Loss to Chihuahuas - Round Rock Express
- Castro's Four-Hit Game Powers Sugar Land to Series Finale Win over Reno - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Vukovich and Weber Homer, Aces Drop Series Finale to Space Cowboys - Reno Aces
- Taveras' Four Hits and Three RBI Lead Tacoma to 6-1 Victory - Tacoma Rainiers
- Bees Swept in Vegas, Drop Seventh Straight - Salt Lake Bees
- OKC Comets Game Notes - June 15, 2025 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sacramento - Tacoma Rainiers
- Aces Crush Five Homers to Outslug Space Cowboys in Wild 15-13 Win - Reno Aces
- Bees Fall, 9-3, as Losing Skid Hits Six Games - Salt Lake Bees
- Comets Rally in Chaotic Ninth Inning, Upend Isotopes, 8-7 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Five Space Cowboys Record Multi-Hit Games in Saturday Slugfest Defeat - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Bees Fall' 9-3' as Losing Skid Hits Six Games - Salt Lake Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Vukovich and Weber Homer, Aces Drop Series Finale to Space Cowboys
- Aces Crush Five Homers to Outslug Space Cowboys in Wild 15-13 Win
- Reno's Bats Erupt for 20 Runs in Blowout Victory Over Sugar Land
- Alexander's Two Homer, Six-RBI Night Leads Reno to 10-8 Victory over Sugar Land
- Aces Silenced by Space Cowboys in 12-2 Loss