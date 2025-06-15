Five Space Cowboys Record Multi-Hit Games in Saturday Slugfest Defeat

June 15, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







RENO, NV - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (36-31) plated 13 runs on 16 hits, including three Space Cowboys with three knocks, but Sugar Land dropped a back-and-forth affair against the Reno Aces (33-35) 15-13 on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field. There were six lead changes and four ties in Saturday's contest. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Sugar Land faced an early 2-0 deficit as Trey Mancini hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first. However, the Space Cowboys responded in the top of the second.

Luis Castro lined a lead-off single into center, Jesús Bastidas walked before Collin Price pounded a three-run homer to left as Sugar Land jumped in front, 3-2. Later in the inning, Omar Narváez and Kenedy Corona recorded back-to-back base knocks, and with one out, Zack Short slashed a double off the left-field wall, plating Narváez. After Corona scored on a sacrifice fly from Taylor Trammell and Brice Matthews walked, Castro cracked his second hit of the inning, a two-out RBI single that brought home two runs as the Space Cowboys stretched their lead to 7-2. Sugar Land had seven runs on six hits while bringing 11 batters to the plate in the second.

Reno answered with a five-run bottom half of the second as the teams were knotted up at seven.

Short slapped a lead-off single in the fourth and Trammell walked, putting two runners on with nobody out. After a double play, Castro legged out a two-out RBI triple as Sugar Land retook an 8-7 advantage. Bastidas added one more to the Space Cowboys' lead as he muscled an RBI single into shallow center field.

Sugar Land's two-run advantage did not last long as the Aces hit two, two-run homers in the home half of the fourth as the Space Cowboys went behind, 11-9.

In the fifth, Sugar Land cut the deficit in half as Corona led off the inning with a double, moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch, and after Short walked, Corona scored on an RBI single from Trammell.

The Space Cowboys retook the lead in the sixth with a three-run frame. Price walked to lead off the inning, Narváez lashed a double to left and Corona plated Price with a sacrifice fly. With two outs in the inning, Short smashed a two-run blast 386-feet to left as Sugar Land pushed out in front, 13-11.

Reno took a run back in the bottom of the sixth and grabbed the lead in the seventh with three runs as Sugar Land trailed 15-13 entering the eighth.

The Space Cowboys stranded two runners in scoring position in the top of the eighth and were sat down in order in the ninth as they fell, 15-13.

NOTABLE:

- Luis Castro is on an 11-game on-base streak going 3-for-5 on Saturday with a double, two RBI and two runs scored, his third three-hit game of the season. Over his on-base streak, Castro is 16-for-42 (.380) with five doubles, two home runs, 11 RBI, seven walks and 12 runs scored. Castro has also recorded an RBI in his last five games. Saturday was Castro's first triple since July 15, 2021 with the Biloxi Shuckers.

- Jesús Bastidas pushed his on-base streak to 12 games and his hitting streak to 10 games with a 1-for-5 night on Saturday with an RBI single. Over his on-base streak, Bastidas is 18-for-50 (.360) with five doubles, a triple, a homer, 12 RBI, six walks and nine runs scored. Bastidas' 10-game hitting streak is tied for the longest hitting streak from a Space Cowboy hitter in 2025.

- With a 1-for-4 night on Saturday with a single and two walks, Brice Matthews is 10-for-22 (.455) with a double, two triples, two home runs, eight RBI and four walks in the series against Reno.

- Collin Price cracked his 12th home run of the season with a three-run bomb in the second. Price is tied for eighth in the PCL in homers. Price had his seventh multi-hit game of the season on Saturday.

- Sugar Land scored seven runs in the second, their fourth-straight game scoring four runs or more in a frame, second-straight night batting around in an inning and second time this series with six hits in one inning.

- Zack Short walked twice on Saturday, his 47th and 48th, ranking second in the PCL in base on balls. Short also had his second three-hit game of the season on Saturday with a 3-for-4 night with a homer, three RBI, two walks and three runs scored. Short is tied for eighth in the PCL in homers.

- Omar Narváez recorded a three-hit game on Saturday with two doubles and two runs scored, his first three-hit game since April 6, 2024 with the New York Mets.

- Anthony Huezo made his Triple-A debut as a defensive substitution in the eighth.

Sugar Land's series finale against the Reno Aces starts Sunday at 3:05 pm CT. RHP Miguel Ullola gets the ball for the second time this series for Sugar Land. Reno has not yet announced a starter. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.