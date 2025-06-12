Sugar Land Clobbers Season-High in Extra-Base Hits in Blowout Win over Reno

RENO, NV - For the second game in a row, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys' (36-28) offense exploded, as the Space Cowboys homered three times as part of a season-high seven extra-base hits in a 12-2 blowout win over the Reno Aces (30-35) on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field. Wednesday was Sugar Land's largest margin of victory with a 10-run win. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

RHP Jason Alexander struck out two batters in the first, but allowed a run as Sugar Land fell behind, 1-0. However, the Space Cowboys responded in the second.

Luis Castro and Luis Guillorme reached base to lead off the frame, before Omar Narváez slapped an RBI base knock up the middle, scoring Castro to tie the game up at one. In the ensuing at-bats, Kenedy Corona sent an RBI single to left as Sugar Land took the lead, and Fernando Caldera recorded his first-career Triple-A hit with an RBI double off the wall in left-center, as the Space Cowboys pushed out to a 3-1 advantage.

Later in the inning, Zack Short lifted a sacrifice fly, plating Corona, before Cooper Hummel made it a 5-1 game by blooping an RBI into center field. Brice Matthews became the ninth man to bat in the frame and tripled to bring home Hummel and cap off the six-run inning. The Space Cowboys tied a season-high in hits in an inning with six in the second as they opened the game up, 6-1.

Alexander worked around a two-on two-out jam in the third and fourth to strand four combined Reno runners on base and maintain the 6-1 Sugar Land advantage heading into the fifth.

Hummel roped a triple into the right-field corner to lead off the fifth while Matthews walked and stole second to put two runners in scoring position with nobody out. Castro drove them both in by muscling a double over the first base bag as the Space Cowboys stretched their lead to 8-1.

Later in the inning, Jesús Bastidas ambushed a 1-0 breaking ball and belted a two-run homer to left as Sugar Land opened the game up, 10-1.

In the sixth, Hummel hammered a two-out solo homer before Matthews labeled an opposite-field home run, the second-straight game Hummel and Matthews hit back-to-back jacks as the Space Cowboys tacked on two more to make it a 12-1 game.

RHP Jayden Murray relieved RHP Ray Gaither (W, 1-1) in the seventh and struck out the side as the Sugar Land pitching staff posted their sixth-straight zero.

RHP Nick Hernandez tossed a scoreless eighth, and RHP Luis Contreras closed out the 12-2 win in the ninth.

NOTABLE:

- Cooper Hummel recorded his first triple of the season and his first triple since September 7, 2024 against Oklahoma City in the fifth inning. Hummel also launched a home run in the sixth, his second-straight game with a long ball.

- Luis Guillorme extended his on-base streak to 13 games with a walk on Wednesday. Over his on-base streak, Guillorme has two doubles, a homer, eight RBI, 12 walks and six runs.

- Jesús Bastidas pushed his on-base streak to nine games and his hitting streak to seven games with a homer on Wednesday. Over his on-base streak, Bastidas is 12-for-36 (.333) with three doubles, a homer, 10 RBI, six walks and five runs scored.

- Luis Castro is on a seven-game on-base streak, going 11-for-30 (.367) with three doubles, a homer, seven RBI, five walks and eight runs scored. Castro also recorded his second-straight multi-hit game.

- Brice Matthews tripled for the second-straight game in the second and leads the Space Cowboys with four triples. Matthews also homered in his second-straight game and has four extra-base hits so far this series.

- Fernando Caldera picked up his first-career Triple-A hit, extra-base hit and RBI with an RBI double in the second.

- Sugar Land batted around for the third time this season in the second and it was their first time batting around since May 31 in the ninth inning against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

- Jason Alexander struck out seven batters for the first time in 2025 and it was his first time punching out seven or more hitters since he fanned eight on September 5, 204 with the Worcester Red Sox.

Up 2-0 in the series, Sugar Land's six-game set against Reno continues Thursday at 8:35 pm CT. RHP AJ Blubaugh mans the mound against Aces' starter LHP Yu-Min Lin. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







