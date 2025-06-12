Aces Silenced by Space Cowboys in 12-2 Loss

June 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (30-35) fell 12-2 to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (36-28), the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Despite the loss, Trey Mancini turned in a strong performance at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI double in the ninth. The veteran first baseman has been swinging a hot bat, collecting multiple hits in each of his last three games. Over that stretch, he's 8-for-13 (.615) with three extra-base hits and four RBI.

Jorge Barrosa got the Aces on the board early with an RBI single in the first, scoring Jake McCarthy. The switch-hitting outfielder extended his hitting streak to six games, batting .385 (10-for-26) with two doubles, a triple, and four RBI during that span.

The Aces will look to bounce back in Thursday's matchup against the Space Cowboys. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Trey Mancini: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-5, 1 RBI

Jake McCarthy: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 BB

