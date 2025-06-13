Alexander's Two Homer, Six-RBI Night Leads Reno to 10-8 Victory over Sugar Land

June 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - Blaze Alexander delivered his best performance of the season at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI to lead the Reno Aces (31-35) to a much-needed 10-8 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (36-29), the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field. With the win, the Aces snap a four-game losing streak.

The Aces' offense exploded in the bottom of the first inning, plating five runs behind RBI knocks from Alexander and Trey Mancini. But the Space Cowboys answered immediately, scoring four in the top of the second to tie the game.

Alexander responded in the bottom of the second with a three-run blast-his first of two homers on the night-to put Reno back on top, a lead they would not relinquish. He later crushed a solo shot to center field off Rhett Kouba in the fourth inning. After a slow start to the season, the 26-year-old infielder is heating up, going 11-for-31 (.355) with five extra-base hits and 11 RBI in eight games this month.

Mancini also contributed at the plate, driving in two runs and drawing two walks. The veteran first baseman continues to be a steady force for the Aces, slashing .291/.355/.474 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs, and 49 RBI through 62 games. He ranks third in hits (72) and fifth in RBI (49) across the Pacific Coast League.

Andrew Saalfrank closed the door in the ninth, earning his first save of the season with a perfect inning that included one strikeout. The lefty has yet to allow a run in two appearances, striking out two across two scoreless innings.

The Aces will aim to build on the momentum in Friday's matchup against the Space Cowboys, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Blaze Alexander: 4-for-5, 2 HR, 6 RBI

Trey Mancini: 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Tristin English: 2-for-4

