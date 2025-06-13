Ford Homers in Second-Straight Game as Rainiers Fall 6-2

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (31-35) had their three-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Sacramento River Cats (32-34) by a score of 6-2 on Thursday night, as Harry Ford's second-straight game with a home run was not enough in the loss.

Sacramento opened the scoring in the second inning. After Bryce Eldridge struck out to begin the frame, Marco Luciano hit his 11th home run of the season over the left-center field wall to give the River Cats a 1-0 lead. Brett Wisely grounded out, and Hunter Bishop singled on a line drive that deflected off of Tacoma starter William Fleming. The ball rolled into shallow right field after Fleming hit Bishop when attempting to throw him out at first base, which allowed him to advance to second base. Sergio Alcantara then singled into right field, scoring Bishop and extending the Sacramento lead to 2-0.

Tacoma cut the deficit in half in the fourth. Sacramento starter Trevor McDonald retired the first 11 batters he faced before Harry Ford was hit by a pitch, making him the Rainiers' first baserunner of the game, and Spencer Packard was also plunked to put runners on first and second. Tyler Locklear singled into left field to score Ford, making it 2-1. Sacramento starter Trevor McDonald was able to induce a pop out from Rhylan Thomas to end the frame.

Tacoma tied the game in the sixth. Raley popped out, following which Harry Ford hit his seventh home run of the season just inside of the left field foul pole, tying the game at two.

Sacramento responded in the bottom half of the sixth inning. Luciano led off with a single up the middle and advanced to second when Wisely grounded out to first base. Bishop then notched his second triple of the game with a drive off of the left-center field wall, scoring Luciano to give the River Cats a 3-2 lead. Bishop was able to score on a safety squeeze by Alcantara, who reached first after the attempt to nab Bishop at the plate was unsuccessful. Drew Cavanaugh flied out, and Harry Ford caught Alcantara stealing with Wade Meckler at the plate to end the inning with the score at 4-2.

The River Cats added on in the seventh. After the first two batters were set down by Tacoma reliever Troy Taylor, McCray hit a long single off the right field wall. Eldridge followed with his second home run of the season, extending the Sacramento advantage to 6-2, which would be the final score.

Joey Lucchesi took over in relief for Sacramento in the eighth inning and recorded a clean inning before Ryan Watson retired three of his four batters in the ninth inning to finish the game.

Trevor McDonald got the win for Sacramento, going 7.0 innings and allowing two earned runs on 3 hits, adding three strikeouts along the way. Trevor Gott took the loss for Tacoma after giving up two earned runs in the sixth inning.

Postgame Notes:

Harry Ford hit his eighth home run of the season on Thursday, notching back-to-back games with homers for the second time in his season. He becomes the third Rainier to homer in consecutive games, multiple times this season (also: Dominic Canzone and Austin Shenton).

Sacramento's Trevor McDonald got the win in 7.0 innings pitched on Thursday night. Only three starting pitchers have completed 7.0 innings in a start against Tacoma this season, and two of them are River Cats; Carson Whisenhunt went 7.0 innings on May 7, 2025, taking the loss in a 3-0 Rainers victory.

Spencer Packard extended his on-base streak to 18 games when he was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning, which is tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the PCL. Packard continues to lead all of Triple-A with an OBP of .525 since the Rainers' 4-week homestand began on May 27. On the season, he ranks seventh in the PCL with an OBP of .404, which is second on the team; Harry Ford is second in the PCL with an OBP of .427, trailing only Las Vegas's Logan Davidson.







