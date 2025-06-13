Chihuahuas to Host Play Ball Weekend at Miracle League on Saturday, June 14
June 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
EL PASO, Texas - The Chihuahuas will host Major League Baseball's nationwide "Play Ball Weekend" by partnering with the Miracle League of El Paso for a morning of inclusive baseball activities on Saturday, June 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miracle League at Ponder (Jim Crouch) Park. The event is one of more than 300 MLB and MiLB events scheduled internationally.
Created by MLB and USA Baseball/Softball, Play Ball Weekend is an annual initiative that invites kids to pick up a bat and ball, often for the first time, and fall in love with the game. By teaming up with the Miracle League, the Chihuahuas ensure that youth of all abilities can share in the fun through drills, non-competitive scrimmages, and skill stations specially designed to remove barriers to play.
Highlights include:
Skills Clinics: Chihuahuas front-office staff will run hands-on stations teaching throwing, fielding, and hitting fundamentals.
Adaptive Game Experiences: Miracle League athletes will demonstrate modified play that accommodates physical and cognitive differences.
Meet Chico: Chico will be on hand for photos and high-fives.
Giveaway: The participants will receive a commemorative Play Ball bat and ball set.
The event is for Miracle League registrants only, and walk-ups will not be accepted. Participants should wear athletic attire; equipment and on-site volunteers will be provided.
