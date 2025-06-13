Bees Bats Go Quiet in 8-1 Loss to Aviators

LAS VEGAS - The Salt Lake Bees couldn't overcome an early deficit and fell 8-1 to the Las Vegas Aviators. The Bees managed just two hits scoring its second-lowest total of the season dropping its fourth game in a row on Thursday night.

Las Vegas Aviators 8, Salt Lake Bees 1

WP: Jack Perkins (2 - 2)

LP: Touki Toussaint (2 - 2)

Las Vegas struck quickly in the bottom of the first against Salt Lake starter Touki Toussaint. After Gio Urshela doubled with one out, Colby Thomas launched a two-run home run to straightaway center to put the Aviators up 2-0. They weren't done there.

In the second, Las Vegas added on as Jhonny Pereda and Shane McGuire opened the inning with back-to-back singles, and Pereda came home on a Nick Martini sacrifice fly. Urshela followed with a towering two-run homer to center, making it 5-0 after just two frames. Toussaint avoided further damage in the third and fourth but was lifted in the fifth after a taxing outing that saw him allow five earned runs over four innings.

Salt Lake struggled to gain any traction against Aviators starter Jack Perkins. The Bees drew a couple of early walks -- Niko Kavadas in the first and Carter Kieboom in the second -- but couldn't cash them in. Perkins fanned 12 across 6.1 innings, allowing just two hits and one run.

Las Vegas broke the game wide open in the fifth as Martini crushed a triple to right that scored two and Carlos Cortes capped the rally with an RBI double off the wall in right-center, extending the Aviators' lead to 8-0.

Salt Lake's lone offensive highlight came in the seventh as Kavadas ripped a leadoff triple to left-center, his first three-bagger of the season. With one out, Kieboom laced a double down the left-field line to score Kavadas and spoil the shutout bid. But the Bees left two more runners aboard after a wild pitch moved Kieboom to third and Sánchez drew a walk.

The final three innings saw the Bees send just nine men to the plate, with no hits and only one baserunner. Jack Dashwood and Carson Fulmer combined for three shutout innings out of the Salt Lake bullpen, but the offense never threatened again.

Game Notes

The Salt Lake Bees dropped their fourth straight game and 14th consecutive on the road, falling to 26-39 overall and 1-25 when scoring three runs or fewer.

Salt Lake was limited to just one run for the fourth time this season, managing only two hits -- their second-lowest hit total of the year.

Niko Kavadas extended his hitting streak to three games, going 1-for-3 with a run scored and his first triple of the season. It marked just the second triple of his professional career, with the first coming on May 21, 2022, while playing for the Salem Red Sox (Low-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox). Kavadas has reached base in 34 of his last 37 games.

Carter Kieboom drove in the Bees' only run of the night, finishing 1-for-3. He has now recorded an RBI in back-to-back games and has hit safely in six of his last seven. Since June 6, Kieboom is batting .333 with seven hits and four RBI.

Touki Toussaint was tagged with the loss, his first as a road starter this season. The right-hander allowed five runs over four innings, surrendering a season-high eight hits while walking three and striking out four.

Up Next

Salt Lake will look for its first win of the series in game four on Friday as the Bees search to snap a four-game losing streak with Jake Eder on the mound at 8:05 p.m. MST at Las Vegas Ballpark.







