Comets Top Isotopes, 9-6

June 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets built an early lead and scored in each of the first seven innings, defeating the Albuquerque Isotopes, 9-6, Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. For the second consecutive game, James Outman opened the contest with a homer. The Comets (39-28) added two more runs in the first inning on a RBI single by Hunter Feduccia and a double steal. Leading, 3-1, in the second inning, Alex Freeland hit a RBI double to center field. Michael Chavis added another RBI double in the third inning, and Justin Dean teed off on a home run in the fourth inning to make it 6-1. Albuquerque's Aaron Schunk hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning to cut the Comets' lead to 6-4. Each team scored one run in the fifth inning, before the Comets added one run in both the sixth and seventh innings to push the lead to 9-5. The Isotopes (30-36) loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning, and Michael Toglia drew a walk to bring in a run and put the tying runs on base. Will Klein then induced a game-ending groundout off the bat of Sterlin Thompson.

Of Note:

-With the win, the Comets ensured they will remain no further than 3.5 games behind first-place Las Vegas with eight games remaining in the first half, depending on the final score of the Aviators' game against Salt Lake Friday night.

-The Comets scored in each of the first seven innings, with a three-run first inning followed by single tallies in each of the second through seventh innings...OKC finished with 14 hits, including six extra-base hits, and went 5-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

-Justin Dean reached base in all four of his plate appearances, going 3-for-3 with a home run, triple, walk, three runs and two RBI. He tied his season highs in runs and hits and also nabbed his 10th stolen base of the season.

-Steward Berroa racked up a season-high four hits with a 4-for-5 performance, including a double and two runs. He also stole two bases...It's Berroa's first four-hit game since June 1, 2024 with Triple-A Buffalo against Syracuse.

-Hunter Feduccia picked up a fourth straight multi-hit game, going 3-for-4 with a walk, RBI, and two runs scored. During the four-game stretch he is 10-for-18...Feduccia extended his season-best hitting streak to nine games, batting .500 (19-for-38) with six multi-hit games

-James Outman started the game with a home run for the second consecutive night. It was the team's fifth leadoff homer of the season, as well as Outman's third leadoff homer...Outman finished the game 1-for-4 with two RBI and is now 6-for-17 with four extra-base hits this series.

Next Up: The Comets wil try and gain the edge in the series starting at 7:35 p.m. CT Saturday at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







