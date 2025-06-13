Comeback Falls Short in Shootout Loss against Reno

June 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, NV - All nine batters in the Sugar Land Space Cowboys' (36-29) lineup recorded a hit, including Jesús Bastidas with three, but the Space Cowboys could not overcome an early deficit, falling 10-8 to the Reno Aces (31-35) on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Zack Short wasted no time in the top of the first as he launched a lead-off home run to instantly put the Space Cowboys ahead, 1-0. Short's homer was his fourth lead-off bomb of the year and the fifth lead-off blast of the season for Sugar Land.

However, Reno responded in the bottom of the first with a five-run frame, including a two-RBI single from Trey Mancini as the Space Cowboys fell into an early 5-1 hole.

Sugar Land answered in the top of the second. Luis Castro walked and Luis Guillorme reached on an error before Bastidas slashed an RBI single into right. In the ensuing at-bat, Omar Narváez scored Guillorme with a base knock as the Space Cowboys made it a 5-3 game. Later in the inning, after Taylor Trammell lifted a sacrifice fly into left, Brice Matthews knotted the game up at five as he muscled an RBI single into center to plate Colin Barber.

Reno retook the lead in the home half of the second with a two-out three-run homer from Blaze Alexander.

The pendulum swung back in Sugar Land's direction in the top of the third as Bastidas kept the inning alive with a two-out double before Barber punched an RBI single to left as the Space Cowboys pulled closer, 8-6.

Reno scored two more in the fourth, including a solo home run from Alexander as Sugar Land went behind, 10-6.

The Space Cowboys loaded the bases with nobody out in the fifth as Guillorme and Bastidas led off the frame with singles while Narváez walked. Although Sugar Land grounded into a double play, they scored a run, whittling down the deficit to 10-7.

RHP Rhett Kouba helped keep the Space Cowboys within striking distance, firing 4.0 innings of relief and allowing just one earned run.

Trammell led off the sixth with a double, his first hit with Sugar Land during his Major League rehab. With two outs in the inning, Castro clobbered a double deep to center field, pulling the Space Cowboys within two.

RHP Jordan Weems came on in the seventh and held the Aces off the board with a scoreless frame and two punchouts.

While RHP Luis Contreras did not allow a run in the eighth, the final nine Space Cowboys were set down in order, leading to Sugar Land's 10-8 defeat.

NOTABLE:

- Luis Guillorme extended his on-base streak to 14 games with a single on Thursday. Over his on-base streak, Guillorme has two doubles, a homer, eight RBI, 12 walks and eight runs scored.

- Jesús Bastidas pushed his on-base streak to 10 games and his hitting streak to eight games with a 3-for-4 day with a double on Thursday. Over his on-base streak, Bastidas is 15-for-39 (.385) with four doubles, a homer, 11 RBI, six walks and six runs scored. Bastidas leads the Space Cowboys in doubles with 17 and Thursday was his second three-hit game of the series.

- Luis Castro is on a nine-game on-base streak after doubling and walking twice on Thursday, going 12-for-33 (.364) with four doubles, a homer, eight RBI, seven walks and nine runs scored. Castro also recorded his second-straight multi-hit game.

- Zack Short lifted his 11th home run of the year with a solo shot in the 1st inning, his first homer since May 23 against the Las Vegas Aviators.

- Taylor Trammell had his Major League rehab transferred to Sugar Land on Thursday and made his first appearance with the Space Cowboys tonight, going 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

- Omar Narváez is on a five-game hitting streak with a double, five RBI, four walks and two runs scored. Narvaez also walked twice on Thursday, his first two-walk game of the year with Sugar Land.

- With a four-run second, Sugar Land has scored four runs or more in an inning in three-straight games.

Sugar Land's series against the Aces continues Friday at 8:35 pm CT. RHP Aaron Brown gets the ball opposite LHP Spencer Giesting. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







