Isotopes Claim 9-8 Walk-Off Victory

June 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes held an 8-6 lead going into the ninth inning but relented two runs in the top half of the frame to tie the game at 8-8. However, in the home half of the inning, Michael Toglia and Sterlin Thompson each registered one-out singles to put runners at first and second. After a strikeout, Warming Bernabel laced a line drive RBI single to score the winning run and give the Isotopes a 9-8 walk-off triumph Thursday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes hold a 2-1 series advantage for the third-straight series.

-The walk-off is Albuquerque's seventh walk-off win of the year (last: May 17 vs. Tacoma, 7-6, wild pitch). It's the second time in Isotopes history the club has recorded seven walk-off wins by June 12 (other: 2011, seven by June 10).

-It's the 11 th all-time walk-off against the Comets and first since June 1, 2024, a 10-9 victory after an error.

-The Isotopes improved to 12-11 in one-run games and 8-3 at home. The club has won three of their last four one-run games.

-Eight of the nine meetings between the Isotopes and Comets this season have been decided by three runs or fewer with six one-run games.

- Michael Toglia connected on two homers (solo and two-run), the 12 th multi-homer game for the Isotopes this season (last: Sterlin Thompson, June 6 at El Paso). It's Toglia's fifth multi-homer game with Albuquerque (others: August 27, 2022, vs. Round Rock, three; June 28, 2023, vs. El Paso; May 8, 2024, at El Paso; and June 1, 2024, vs. Oklahoma City).

-He's the seventh Isotope to record at least five multi-homer games (others: Brett Carroll, Joe Dillon, Matt Padget and Jordan Patterson have six while Mike Colangelo and Pat Valaika have five).

-Albuquerque stole three bases on the night, just the fifth time this year with at least three swipes in a game (last: May 24 at Reno, three).

-The Isotopes have recorded 16 hits in two of their last three games.

-Albuquerque swatted four dingers, the sixth time in 2025 with at least four clouts and fifth time with four (last: June 6 at El Paso. It's also the fourth time the Isotopes recorded a homer with no doubles and triples (last: May 7 at Oklahoma City.

-The Isotopes struck out 14 times on the night, tying the season-high set last night. The club has tallied double-digit strikeouts in four of their last five games.

-Albuquerque allowed seven extra-base hits, tied for the second-most in a game this season (also: April 16 vs. El Paso).

- Adael Amador went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer, his fourth on the year, to extend his hit streak to eight games (13x32 with two doubles, two homers and seven RBI). Tallied first three-hit game of 2025 and seventh multi-hit game of year and fourth in his last six games.

- Owen Miller recorded his third-straight multi-hit contest and 10 th on the year. Extended his hit streak to eight games (15x36 with three doubles, two homers and six RBI).

- Michael Toglia tallied three hits, his second three-hit game in his last three contests and fourth multi-hit game on the year (nine games). Has recorded an RBI in five-straight contests (13 total).

- Warming Bernabel recorded his third three-hit game of the year to extend his hit streak to eight games (14x29 with a double, homer and four RBI).

- Sterlin Thompson registered three knocks, including his eighth dinger of the year, for his third game with at least three hits and 14 th multi-hit game in 2025. Has an eight-game hit streak (13x30 with two double, three homers and six RBI). Has three homers in his last six games.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Comets meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 12:05 pm at Isotopes Park. Andrew Quezada is slated to start for the Isotopes while Justin Jarvis is expected to start for Oklahoma City.







