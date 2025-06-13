OKC Comets Game Notes - June 13, 2025

June 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (38-28) at Albuquerque Isotopes (30-35)

Game #67 of 150/First Half #67 of 75/Road #31 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Justin Jarvis (3-2, 6.55) vs. ABQ-RHP Andrew Quezada (0-2, 7.08)

Friday, June 13, 2025 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets try to even their road series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:35 p.m. CT at Isotopes Park...Albuquerque has a 2-1 lead in the series and OKC will look to avoid back-to-back road losses for only the second time this season (May 14-15 in Round Rock).

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets erased a two-run deficit in the ninth inning, but the Albuquerque Isotopes scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, sending the Comets to a 9-8 loss Thursday night. Trailing, 8-6, with the bases empty and two outs in the ninth inning, three straight Comets reached base to load the bases for Hunter Feduccia, who tied the game with a two-run single. After the Comets left the bases loaded to end the top of the ninth inning, the Isotopes collected three singles in the bottom of the frame, including the game-winner by Warming Bernabel with two outs. OKC took a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a leadoff homer by James Outman and RBI triple by Feduccia. Albuquerque scored the next three runs to go in front, 3-2, after three innings. In the fourth inning, the Comets hit three doubles to plate three runs and take a 5-3 lead. But in the bottom of the inning, Adael Amador hit a three-run homer. The Isotopes remained in front, 6-5, until Alex Freeland tied the game in the eighth inning with a solo homer. Michael Toglia responded with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to put the Isotopes back in the lead.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Justin Jarvis (3-2) makes his ninth start of the season with OKC...He most recently pitched June 5 against Reno in Oklahoma City, allowing two runs and seven hits over 4.2 innings with three strikeouts against two walks and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 5-3 win. The outing was his longest since April 24 (5.2 IP)...Across his last four starts, Jarvis has been charged with 20 earned runs and 23 hits over 11.2 innings, with opponents batting .404. Prior to May 20, Jarvis had logged a 3.48 ERA this season and was holding opponents to a .205 batting average...Overall this season, Jarvis has a 6.55 ERA over 45.1 innings with 34 strikeouts and 30 walks...He signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a minor league free agent in November...He spent 2024 in the New York Mets organization, splitting time between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse...He was originally selected by Milwaukee in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft from Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, N.C.

Against the Isotopes: 2025: 4-5 2024: 16-8 All-time: 158-132 At ABQ: 71-73 The Comets and Isotopes meet for their second series of the season and first of 2025 at Isotopes Park...The teams split their first series May 6-11 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with the Isotopes winning two of the final three meetings. Michael Chavis led the Comets with eight hits, including five doubles, and five RBI. The Isotopes outscored OKC, 28-23, and hit eight home runs compared to OKC's five...The teams play three series against one another in 2025, including Aug. 12-17 in OKC...OKC won the 2024 series, 16-8, but lost five of the last eight meetings between the teams after starting 13-3 and winning three of four series. OKC batted .315 over the 24 games, scored 191 runs (7.96 per game) and hit 39 homers...OKC has won four of the last six season series against Albuquerque and have won two of the last three seasons series. The team went 9-3 in Albuquerque last season.

The Amazing Race: The Comets are chasing league-leading Las Vegas in the overall PCL standings with nine games remaining in the first half schedule, but the first-place Aviators won, 8-1, over Salt Lake yesterday to increase their lead ahead of second-place OKC to 3.5 games. Third-place Sugar Land lost to Reno, 10-8, Thursday and is now 5.0 games behind Las Vegas and remains 1.5 games behind the Comets...The Comets own the head-to-head tiebreakers against both the Aviators and Space Cowboys...Since winning four of six games in Las Vegas May 27-June 1 to pull within just a half-game of the Aviators, the Comets have gone 4-5 while the Aviators have gone 7-2...The winner of the first half secures a playoff berth and home-field advantage in the PCL Championship Series.

The Final Act: Thursday was the 23rd game of the season to be decided in a final at-bat for Oklahoma City (12-11), including the second consecutive game as OKC defeated the Isotopes, 5-4, Wednesday by scoring four runs in the ninth inning to erase a three-run deficit. Last night was also the sixth game for OKC to come down to a final at-bat in the last nine games (2-4) and seventh in the last 12 games (2-5)...Oklahoma City has now played back-to-back one-run games and six of the Comets' last nine games have now been decided by one run with OKC going 2-4 in those games. The Comets are 14-11 in one-run games overall this season and are tied with Reno (12-13) for the most one-run games in the league. OKC has the most victories in the league in one-run games but is tied for the second-most losses in one-run games...The Comets have a league-low 11 losses on the road this season, but six of those losses have now occurred in walk-off fashion, including two of the last three.

In the Nick of Time: Nick Senzel went 2-for-4 with a two-run double last night, extending his season-best hitting streak to nine games, during which he is 14-for-33 (.424) with 14 RBI. Senzel has also tallied at least one RBI in six straight games (12 RBI total) - tied with Ryan Ward (April 26-May 2) for the longest RBI streak by a Comet this season...His hitting streak is the second-longest by a Comets player this season trailing Eddie Rosario's 12-game streak from March 28-April 12 and this is Senzel's longest hitting streak since the 2019 season when he hit safely in nine consecutive games with the Cincinnati Reds May 24-June 1, 2019. He last hit safely in more than nine games during the 2018 season, putting together an 11-game hitting streak with Triple-A Louisville from June 9-21, 2018...He also has collected 21 RBI over his last 13 games and hit safely in 12 of them, going 19-for-51 (.373) with four homers and 11 runs scored. He's collected at least two RBI in eight of those 13 games. His 21 RBI since May 25 are most in the PCL and tied for most in Triple-A.

In the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia extended his season-best hitting streak to eight games, going 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBI. During the streak, Feduccia is 16-for-34 (.471) with five multi-hit games, including three straight (7-for-14)...The eight-game hitting streak ties his longest from the 2024 season with Oklahoma City, and Feduccia last hit safely in more than eight games during the 2021 season when he put together a 10-game hitting streak with Double-A Tulsa from July 4-17, 2021...Over his last 15 games, Feduccia is batting .411 (23x56) with eight multi-hit games and nine walks, resulting in a .492 OBP.

Dinger Details: James Outman hit OKC's fourth leadoff homer of the season last night, as well as his second leadoff homer of the season. Alex Freeland also homered as the Comets hit their first two home runs of the series in Albuquerque. The Comets have now homered in just two of their last five games (4 HR) - tied for fewest in the league - following stretch in which they homered in 11 of 13 games, hitting 22 homers from May 23-June 6 - second-most in the league over the 13 games...On the other hand, the Comets allowed a season-high four home runs Thursday, accounting for eight of Albuquerque's nine runs. OKC has allowed seven homers over the first three games of the series. The last time OKC allowed four or more homers in a game was July 1, 2024 in Las Vegas (5 HR)...Albuquerque leads the 10-team PCL with 89 home runs through 65 games.

Way of the K: Starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan continued his Major League Rehab Assignment last night and recorded seven strikeouts over a season-high 3.1 innings. Six OKC pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts in a second consecutive game, for the third time in seven games and sixth time this season...The pitching staff has punched out 83 batters over the last seven games, with at least 11 strikeouts in six of the seven contests, and the Comets' 83 K's during the stretch pace all Triple-A teams...However, last night when the Isotopes did not strike out, they went 16-for-27 (.593), and when opponents have not struck over the last seven games, they are batting .460 (91x198).

Crooked Numbers: Since May 25 (16 games), the Comets are slashing .313/.415/.514 with an average of 7.5 runs per game and 11.1 hits per game while tying for the most runs and hits among all full-season teams in the Minors during that span...On the other hand, the Comets pitching staff continues to be in the midst of quagmire, having allowed the second-most runs (153) and second-most hits (234) in the full-season Minors since May 20 (21 games). The Comets have allowed at least eight runs in 11 of the last 21 games.

Gets On, Gets Over: Esteury Ruiz drew a walk, stole a base and scored a run to extend his season-best on-base streak to 19 games - the second-longest on-base streak this season by a Comets player, trailing only Alex Freeland (20 games; May 11-June 4). Ruiz leads the PCL with 30 stolen bases this season.







