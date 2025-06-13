Albuquerque Flips Rally Script on OKC

June 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets erased a two-run deficit in the ninth inning, but the Albuquerque Isotopes scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, sending the Comets to a 9-8 loss Thursday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Trailing, 8-6, with the bases empty and two outs in the ninth inning, three straight Comets reached base to load the bases for Hunter Feduccia, who tied the game with a two-run single. After the Comets (38-28) left the bases loaded to end the top of the ninth inning, the Isotopes (30-35) collected three singles in the bottom of the frame, including the game-winner by Warming Bernabel with two outs. OKC took a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a leadoff homer by James Outman and RBI triple by Feduccia. Albuquerque scored the next three runs to go in front, 3-2, after three innings. In the fourth inning, the Comets hit three doubles to plate three runs and take a 5-3 lead. But in the bottom of the inning, Adael Amador hit a three-run homer. The Isotopes remained in front, 6-5, until Alex Freeland tied the game in the eighth inning with a solo homer. Michael Toglia responded with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to put the Isotopes back in the lead.

Of Note: -With the loss, the Comets ensured they will remain at least 2.5 games behind first-place Las Vegas with nine games remaining in the first half, depending on the final score of the Aviators' game against Salt Lake later Thursday night.

-Thursday was the 23rd game of the season to be decided in a final at-bat for Oklahoma City (12-11), including the second consecutive game. It was also the sixth in the last nine games (2-4) and seventh in the last 12 games (2-5)...Of the Comets' 11 road losses this season, six have been in walk-off fashion.

-James Outman hit the team's fourth leadoff homer of the season, as well as his second leadoff homer. He finished the game 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored.

-Nick Senzel went 2-for-4 with a two-run double, extending his hitting streak to nine games, during which he is 14-for-33 (.424) with 14 RBI. Senzel has also tallied at least one RBI in six straight games (12 RBI total) - tied for the longest RBI streak by a Comet this season.

-Hunter Feduccia extended his season-best hitting streak to eight games, going 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBI. During the streak, Feduccia is 16-for-34 (.471) with five multi-hit games, including three straight (7-for-14).

-Emmet Sheehan made his third start with OKC on his current Major League Rehab Assignment. He lasted a season-high 3.1 innings and allowed season highs with four runs and six hits, including two home runs. Sheehan threw 63 pitches, with 43 strikes.

-The Comets allowed a season high four home runs, accounting for eight of Albuquerque's nine runs. OKC has allowed seven home runs over the first three games of the current series...Michael Toglia became the fifth opponent with a multi-homer game, but the fourth in the last 17 games.

Next Up: The Comets look to bounce back Friday starting at 7:35 p.m. CT at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.