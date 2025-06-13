Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sacramento

June 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 6/13 vs. Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (2-4, 4.91) vs. Sacramento RHP Carson Seymour (2-8, 4.33)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster move:

ADD OF Leody Taveras (#8) - sent outright to Tacoma

ADD INF Leo Rivas (#10) - reinstated from the Temporary Inactive List

DEL C Jacob Nottingham - placed on the Development List

DEL INF Nick Dunn - placed on the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KJR 950

THE RAINIERS: Were held to three hits in a 6-2 loss to Sacramento on Thursday night...the River Cats took a 2-0 lead after two innings, holding Tacoma off the board until the fourth inning when Tyler Locklear delivered an RBI single to cut the deficit in half...in the top of the sixth inning, Harry Ford tied the game with a solo home run, his second in as many games and eighth of the season, to tie the game at two...the River Cats plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth and two more in the bottom of the seventh to take a 6-2 lead...Tacoma's three hits on Thursday are the second-fewest of the season, trailing the two hits they tallied on April 1 at Reno.

DÍAZ HAS BEEN HIGH-QUALITY: LHP Jhonathan Díaz will make his 10th start of the season tonight, looking to log his fifth quality start of the season... Díaz ranks third among PCL pitchers with his four quality starts this season, coming in his last six outings... Díaz is one of three PCL pitchers to have logged three consecutive quality starts when he did so from May 9-31...in Díaz's last four starts, he has allowed eight runs on 24 hits over 24.0 innings, walking three while striking out 21...in his last start against Sacramento, Díaz spun 7.0 innings of two-run baseball.

RALEY JOINS RAINIERS ON REHAB: The Seattle Mariners sent Luke Raley to Tacoma to begin a Major League rehab assignment on Thursday...Raley was placed on the Mariners' 10-Day Injured List on April 30 (retro April 28) with a right oblique strain...in 24 games with Seattle this season, Raley hit .206 (14x68) with two doubles and two home runs...Raley will make his Rainiers' debut as he is playing in his first minor league games since 2022, when he played 63 games with the Durham Bulls, hitting .300/.401/.529 with 14 home runs and 50 RBI.

TAVERAS TO TACOMA: OF Leody Taveras was sent outright to Tacoma on Friday... Taveras began the season with the Texas Rangers, hitting .241 (19x79) with three doubles, one triple, one home run and eight RBI in 30 games before he was placed on waivers on May 5...he was claimed by Seattle on May 6 and hit .174 (16x92) with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI in 28 games for the Mariners before he was designated for assignment on June 9...Taveras has played in only one Triple-A game since the start of the 2023 season, which was a Major League rehab appearance with Round Rock...Taveras is a career .333 (9x27) hitter at Cheney Stadium with a pair of doubles and home runs in seven games.

THIS AND THAT: Tacoma catchers have yet to allow a passed ball this season, the only full-season minor league team to not allow a passed ball...the Rainiers are also tied for the lead in getting their opponents to ground into double plays turning 58 on the season, tied with Sacramento...Tacoma's pitching staff ranks second among all full-season minor league teams with a 1.27 ground out/air out ratio, trailing only Double-A Pensacola's 1.32 ratio.

FORD'S FEELING GRAND: C Harry Ford hit Tacoma's second grand slam of the season on Wednesday night, the second of his career (also: May 20, 2023 vs. Spokane)...Ford later hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, giving him a career-high six RBI, the most in a game for a Rainiers catcher since Jose Lobatón drove in six runs on July 18, 2019 against Las Vegas...Ford's grand slam ties the Rainiers' total of two grand slams in 2024...Ford is the first Tacoma catcher to hit a grand slam since Luis Torrens did so on May 23, 2021.

LOCKED IN LATE: In Tuesday's 2-1 win over Sacramento, Tyler Locklear came up clutch again with an RBI double in the ninth inning to give the Rainiers the lead...Locklear is hitting .474 (9x19) in the ninth inning this season, with his nine hits in the ninth tied for the second-most in the PCL...Locklear has come up late this year, hitting .485 (16x33) when the Rainiers are either tied or trailing in the eighth inning or later...his 16 hits in those situations are the most in the minor leagues and three more than the next-closest player.

SACRAMENTO SERIES SHUFFLE: This week's series against Sacramento was originally scheduled to be played at Sutter Health Park, but was relocated to Tacoma as the River Cats share their ballpark with the Athletics this season...after dropping the first four games against the River Cats, Tacoma has taken eight of the last 11 contests...the season series has been tightly contested, with Tacoma out-scoring Sacramento 80-72 this year...Harry Ford has led the Rainiers against the River Cats, with a team-best .333 (11x33) average and Austin Shenton has come through in big spots, driving in 12 runs against Sacramento, the most for any Rainier against one team this season.

RETURN OF THE PACK: Since May 8, OF Spencer Packard has a .496 on-base percentage, good for the PCL lead...in that span, Packard ranks eighth in the league with a .337 batting average, third with 22 walks drawn and his 1.008 OPS in that time is good for eighth in the PCL... Packard is riding an 18-game on-base streak, dating back to May 22...in that time, he is hitting .321 (18x56) with one double and four home runs, drawing 15 walks with a 1.047 OPS.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners had yesterday off as they returned home in advance of a six-game homestand that begins tonight with a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians, followed by three games against the Boston Red Sox.

Today's game notes, updated roster and starting lineups are attached.

2025 TACOMA RAINIERS ROSTER UPDATED JUNE 13 | 28 ACTIVE PLAYERS + 2 ML REHAB + 3 IL + 2 DEV LIST MANAGER: 7 John Russell | PITCHING COACH: 53 Jairo Cuevas | HITTING COACH: 60 Shawn O'Malley | BENCH COACH: 5 Eric Farris COACH: 15 Beau Taylor | ATHLETIC TRAINERS: Aric Quinney, Amanda Lee | STRENGTH & CONDITIONING: Corey Measner | VIDEO COORDINATOR: Cameron Deck NO. PITCHERS (16 + 1 MLR) B/T HT WT AGE BORN BIRTHPLACE ACQUIRED

3 Castaño, Blas R/R 5-10 162 26 9/8/98 Espaillat, Dominican Republic Minor League FA, 8/11/23 46 Danner, Hagen (HAY-gen) R/R 6-1 215 26 9/30/98 Newport Beach, CA Waivers from TOR, 1/8/25 31 Diaz, Jhonathan L/L 6-0 170 28 9/13/96 Valencia, Venezuela Minor League FA, 12/12/23 21 Fleming, Josh L/L 6-2 220 29 5/18/96 Bidgeton, MO Minor League FA, 1/3/25 20 Fleming, William R/R 6-6 220 26 3/6/99 Asheville, NC 11th RD, 2021 Draft 13 Fujinami, Shintaro R/R 6-6 180 31 4/12/94 Sakai, Japan Minor League FA, 1/18/25 19 Gilbert, Logan (ML REHAB) R/R 6-6 215 28 5/5/97 Winter Park, FL 1st RD, 2018 Draft 59 Gott, Trevor R/R 5-11 185 32 8/26/92 Lexington, KY Minor League FA, 6/7/25 17 Hahn, Jesse R/R 6-5 205 35 7/30/89 Norwich, CT Minor League FA, 3/27/25 36 Jacques, Joe (jakes) L/L 6-4 210 30 3/11/95 Shrewsberry, NJ Trade with LAD, 6/3/25 47 Kitchen, Austin L/L 6-0 200 28 2/11/97 Pittsburgh, PA Waivers from MIA, 9/9/24 14 Lao, Sauryn R/R 6-2 182 25 8/14/99 Barahona, Dominican Republic Minor League FA, 11/15/24 38 Mariot, Michael R/R 6-0 190 36 10/20/88 West Hills, CA Minor League FA, 4/10/25 34 Medina, Adonis (muh-DEEN-uh) R/R 6-1 187 28 12/18/96 Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Minor League FA, 11/18/24 29 Pop, Zach R/R 6-4 220 28 9/20/96 Brampton, ON, Canada Minor League FA, 4/16/25 22 Shaw, Bryan S/R 6-1 225 37 11/8/87 Livermore, CA Minor League FA, 4/28/25 37 Taylor, Troy R/R 6-0 205 23 9/9/01 Fontana, CA 12th RD, 2022 Draft NO. CATCHERS (2) B/T HT WT AGE BORN BIRTHPLACE ACQUIRED

6 Ford, Harry R/R 5-10 200 22 2/21/03 Atlanta, GA 1st RD, 2021 Draft 12 Hunt, Blake R/R 6-4 215 26 11/10/98 Costa Mesa, CA Trade with BAL, 1/15/25 NO. INFIELDERS (3) B/T HT WT AGE BORN BIRTHPLACE ACQUIRED

27 Locklear, Tyler R/R 6-2 210 24 11/24/00 Baltimore, MD 2nd RD, 2022 Draft 10 Rivas, Leo (LAY-oh REE-vahs) S/R 5-8 150 27 10/10/97 Maracay, Venezuela Minor League FA, 1/30/23 18 Shenton, Austin L/R 6-0 205 27 1/22/98 Spokane, WA Trade with TB, 11/19/24 NO. OUTFIELDERS (5 + 1 MLR) B/T HT WT AGE BORN BIRTHPLACE ACQUIRED

16 Davis, Colin R/R 6-0 215 26 2/8/99 Roswell, GA 7th RD, 2021 Draft 4 Otosaka, Tomo L/R 5-11 182 31 1/6/94 Yokohama, Japan Contract Purchased, 5/13/25 9 Packard, Spencer L/R 5-11 210 27 10/12/97 Tucson, AZ 9th RD, 2021 Draft 30 Raley, Luke (ML REHAB) L/R 6-3 235 30 9/19/94 Hinckley, OH Trade with TB, 1/5/24 8 Taveras, Leody (lay-OH-dee tuh-vair-us) S/R 6-2 195 26 9/8/98 Tenares, Dominican Republic Waivers from TEX, 5/7/25

2 Thomas, Rhylan L/L 5-10 170 25 4/15/00 Ventura, CA Trade with NYM, 7/26/24 NO. UTILITY (2) B/T HT WT AGE BORN BIRTHPLACE ACQUIRED

1 Lopez, Jack R/R 5-9 160 32 12/16/92 Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico Minor League FA, 1/14/25 0 Taylor, Samad (suh-mahd) R/R 5-8 160 26 7/11/98 Corona, CA Trade with KC, 1/30/24 NUMERICAL ROSTER 0 Samad Taylor UTL 1 Jack Lopez UTL 2 Rhylan Thomas OF 3 Blas Castaño RHP 4 Tomo Otosaka OF 5 Eric Farris BC 6 Harry Ford C 7 John Russell MGR 8 Leody Taveras OF 9 Spencer Packard OF 10 Leo Rivas INF 12 Blake Hunt C 13 Shintaro Fujinami RHP 14 Sauryn Lao RHP 15 Beau Taylor BC 16 Colin Davis OF 17 Jesse Hahn RHP 18 Austin Shenton INF 19 Logan Gilbert (ML REHAB) RHP 20 William Fleming RHP 21 Josh Fleming LHP 22 Bryan Shaw RHP 27 Tyler Locklear INF 29 Zach Pop RHP 30 Luke Raley (ML REHAB) OF 31 Jhonathan Diaz LHP 34 Adonis Medina RHP 36 Joe Jacques LHP 37

Troy Taylor RHP 38 Michael Mariot RHP 46 Hagen Danner RHP 47 Austin Kitchen LHP 53 Jairo Cuevas PC 59 Trevor Gott RHP 60 Shawn O'Malley HC Bold = member of Seattle's 40-man roster RECENT TRANSACTIONS 6/13 ADD OF Leody Taveras (Sent outright) 6/13 ADD INF Leo Rivas (Temporary Inactive) 6/13 DEL INF Nick Dunn (Development List) 6/13 DEL C Jacob Nottingham (Development List) 6/12 ADD OF Luke Raley (Major League Rehab) 6/10 ADD C Jacob Nottingham (Development List) 6/10 ADD OF Colin Davis (Development List) 6/10 ADD RHP Michael Mariot (Development List) 6/10 DEL RHP Logan Evans (Recalled) 6/10 DEL INF Leo Rivas (Temporary Inactive) 6/9 DEL OF Dominic Canzone (Recalled) INJURED LIST (3) DATE ADDED OF Cade Marlowe (60-Day) 3/22 LHP Tayler Saucedo (7-Day) 5/3 LHP Matt Cronin (7-Day) 5/27 DEVELOPMENT LIST (2) DATE ADDED INF Nick Dunn 6/13 C Jacob Nottingham 6/13 TEMPORARY INACTIVE DATE ADDED







