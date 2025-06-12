Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sacramento

June 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 6/12 vs. Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP William Fleming (2-2, 6.28) vs. Sacramento RHP Trevor McDonald (4-3, 4.58)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster move:

ADD INF/OF Luke Raley (#30) - sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Threw their third shutout of the season, beating Sacramento 10-0 on Wednesday night...Harry Ford drove in a career-high six runs, hitting his second career grand slam in the third inning, giving Tacoma a 4-0 lead...a Jack López double in the fifth extended the lead to 5-0...in the seventh inning, Ford ripped a two-run double and Spencer Packard clubbed a three-run homer, his sixth of the season, to put the lead at 10-0...the Rainiers' bullpen fired 6.1 hitless innings after Sauryn Lao got the start, not allowing a runner to reach third base until the ninth inning in the victory. The 10-0 margin is the largest shutout victory for Tacoma since beating Las Vegas 14-0 on April 16, 2024.

RALEY JOINS RAINIERS ON REHAB: The Seattle Mariners sent Luke Raley to Tacoma to begin a Major League rehab assignment on Thursday...Raley was placed on the Mariners' 10-Day Injured List on April 30 (retro April 28) with a right oblique strain...in 24 games with Seattle this season, Raley hit .206 (14x68) with two doubles and two home runs...Raley will make his Rainiers' debut as he is playing in his first minor league games since 2022, when he played 63 games with the Durham Bulls, hitting .300/.401/.529 with 14 home runs and 50 RBI.

FORD'S FEELING GRAND: C Harry Ford hit Tacoma's second grand slam of the season on Wednesday night, the second of his career (also: May 20, 2023, vs. Spokane)...Ford later hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, giving him a career-high six RBI, the most in a game for a Rainiers catcher since Jose Lobatón drove in six runs on July 18, 2019, against Las Vegas...Ford's grand slam ties the Rainiers' total of two grand slams in 2024...Ford is the first Tacoma catcher to hit a grand slam since Luis Torrens did so on May 23, 2021.

THE 'PEN WRITES A ZERO: In the Rainiers' 10-0 victory on Wednesday night, the bullpen combined for 6.1 hitless innings to complete Tacoma's third shutout of the season...the 6.1 hitless innings are the most hitless innings thrown by the Rainiers' bullpen in a game since at least 2005 (furthest stats are available) and tied for the second-most hitless innings by a PCL bullpen since at least 2005, trailing only the 6.2 hitless frames thrown by Sugar Land's bullpen on April 13, 2025, against Albuquerque...the Rainiers' bullpen has allowed two-or-fewer runs in 13 of the last 18 games, and one-or-fewer runs in 10 of the last 18.

LOCKED IN LATE: In Tuesday's 2-1 win over Sacramento, Tyler Locklear came up clutch again with an RBI double in the ninth inning to give the Rainiers the lead...Locklear is hitting .474 (9x19) in the ninth inning this season, with his nine hits in the ninth tied for the second-most in the PCL...Locklear has come up late this year, hitting .485 (16x33) when the Rainiers are either tied or trailing in the eighth inning or later...his 16 hits in those situations are the most in the minor leagues and three more than the next-closest player.

SACRAMENTO SERIES SHUFFLE: This week's series against Sacramento was originally scheduled to be played at Sutter Health Park, but was relocated to Tacoma as the River Cats share their ballpark with the Athletics this season...after dropping the first four games against the River Cats, Tacoma has taken eight of the last 10 contests...the season series has been tightly contested, with Tacoma out-scoring Sacramento 78-66 this year...Harry Ford has led the Rainiers against the River Cats, with a team-best .333 (10x30) average and Austin Shenton has come through in big spots, driving in 12 runs against Sacramento, the most for any Rainier against one team this season.

HALFWAY THROUGH R BIG HOMESTAND: The Rainiers have won 10 of the first 14 games of their four-week homestand, getting it done on the mound and at the plate...the Rainiers have hit .290 in the first 14 games of the homestand, ranking sixth among full-season minor league teams in that time...the club's .389 on-base percentage is good for the third-best among full-season teams and the 26 stolen bases are the third-most among Triple-A teams...on the mound, the Rainiers are sixth among Triple-A teams with 129 strikeouts and have walked only 49, the fewest in the PCL...the Rainiers' 2.63 strikeouts per walk is the fourth-best ratio in Triple-A in that span.

RHYLAN'S ROLLING: Over his 15-game on-base streak, OF Rhylan Thomas has hit .361 (22x61) with two doubles and two home runs...Thomas is also hitting .373 (22x59) when leading off an inning...his 22 hits when leading off the inning are the second-most for a PCL hitter this season...Thomas has only struck out 10 times in 2025, the fewest of any qualified full-season minor league hitter...the only qualified Major League hitter to have fewer strikeouts is Luis Arraez, who's struck out five times this year...Thomas is also seeing an average of 3.026 pitches per plate appearance this year, the fewest of all qualified full-season minor league hitters.

RETURN OF THE PACK: Since May 8, OF Spencer Packard has a .505 on-base percentage, good for the PCL lead...in that span, Packard ranks sixth in the league with a .349 batting average, third with 22 walks drawn and his 1.035 OPS in that time is good for eighth in the PCL... Packard is riding a 17-game on-base streak, dating back to May 22...in that time, he is hitting .340 (18x53) with one double and four home runs, drawing 15 walks with a 1.092 OPS.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners dropped their series finale in Arizona 5-2, getting swept in the three-game series...after the Mariners took a 2-0 lead, the Diamondbacks scored all five of their runs in the sixth inning...Julio Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles in the loss.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 12, 2025

