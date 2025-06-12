Chihuahuas Unveil "Stars & Stripes" New Era Caps and Jerseys for Early Independence Day Celebration Presented by GECU

EL PASO, TEXAS - June 12, 2025 - The Chihuahuas unveiled their "Stars & Stripes" on-field caps and jerseys to be worn during the early Independence Day Celebration, presented by GECU, on Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29 at Southwest University Park. The two games are part of a six-game series versus Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate) that begins on Tuesday, June 24.

Following the games on both Saturday and Sunday, the Chihuahuas will launch choreographed Fireworks Spectaculars set to a patriotic soundtrack.

The popular 5950 on-field caps, crafted by New Era, feature a baby blue crown, with a royal blue contrasting bill, and include the Chihuahuas "EP" logo in the American Flag style. The cap also features a white and red rope across the bill.

The Stars & Stripes caps are available beginning tomorrow, Friday, June 13, at 10 a.m. at the Chihuahuas Team Shop and online while supplies last. The Stars & Stripes caps will also be available in the 3930 and 970 styles. Additionally, the Chihuahuas Team Shop will also showcase exclusive Fourth of July tees in the coming days. The Team Shop is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on non-gamedays.

The New Era 5950 fitted Stars & Stripes cap, originally introduced in 2008, will be prominently displayed across Minor and Major League Baseball venues nationwide during Independence Day baseball games.

To go along with the on-field caps, the Stars & Stripes jersey is baby blue with white star pin stripes on the bodice and royal blue sleeves and trimmed in red and white piping. The "El Paso" wordmark is overlayed with stars and flag stripes, as are the player numbers.

The jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation and its year-round community initiatives. Bidding opens at noon on Tuesday, June 25, and closes after the final out of the seventh inning on June 29th. Fans will be able to view the jerseys up for auction and participate starting on June 25th by texting "BID" (ALL CAPS) to (915) 600-6677.

Tickets for the June 28-29 games are on sale now at the Durango Box Office, online at epchihuahuas.com, or by phone at 915-533-BASE (2273). Fans are encouraged to purchase early as tickets are going fast! Fans can buy tickets at epchihuahuas.com.

Season Seat Memberships are still available, including 36-game, 18-game, and Starting 9 packages. Season Seat Memberships offer savings of up to 40% off individual game prices with exclusive benefits such as West Star Club access, priority purchase to special events, and savings in the Chihuahuas Team Shop! For information about Season Seat Memberships, visit epchihuahuas.com.







