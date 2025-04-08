PEANUTS™ Jersey Auction Highlights Chihuahuas Homestand

EL PASO - The Chihuahuas are honoring the 75th anniversary of PEANUTS™ with a game-worn jersey auction and Fireworks Spectacular as part of a six-game homestand that kicks off tonight, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, versus the Las Vegas Aviators (A's affiliate). Fans are invited to join the festivities on Saturday, April 12, as the Chihuahuas take the field in limited-edition PEANUTS™ ™ -themed jerseys.

The jersey features PEANUTS™ characters in comic-book style drawings, including the iconic character SNOOPY™, alongside the signature Chihuahuas wordmark in yellow. Paying tribute to Charlie Brown's iconic outfit, the jersey sleeves are bright yellow with the classic black zig-zag trim.

The online jersey auction is LIVE NOW and concludes at the final out of the seventh inning on Saturday, April 12. Fans interested in bidding can participate by texting the word " BID " to 915-600-6677.

The celebration will culminate in a PEANUTS™-themed Fireworks Spectacular, lighting up the night sky following the game. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy themed promotions honoring one of the most beloved comic strips of all time.

The series also features Autism & Sensory Awareness Night presented by Gozo's Ice Cream tonight, Bark Back at Cancer presented by The Hospitals of Providence on Thursday, and Chico's Birthday Bash on Sunday.

Fans can also enjoy a midweek matinee game on Wednesday with a 12:05 p.m. first pitch, and there are food and beverage specials Tuesday through Thursday. A complete list of promotions follows.

Tickets for the homestand are on sale now at epchihuahuas.com, at the Southwest University Park box office, or by calling 915-533-BASE (2273). For more information, visit epchihuahuas.com.

CHIHUAHUAS VS. LAS VEGAS AVIATORS (A'S AFFILIATE) SERIES PROMOTIONS

TUESDAY, APRIL 8 | GATES: 5:30PM | FIRST PITCH: 6:35PM

Game Highlight: Autism & Sensory Awareness Night presented by Gozo's Ice Cream

Join us for a fun and inclusive night at Southwest University Park as we celebrate Autism & Sensory Awareness Night with the Chihuahuas! Enjoy a fan-friendly environment designed with accessibility in mind. To help create a comfortable experience for all guests, the public address volume will be lowered to better accommodate those sensitive to loud sounds. Complimentary sensory bags will also be available (must be returned) at the Guest Services Booth. This special night is dedicated to providing a safe, welcoming, and enjoyable atmosphere for everyone, regardless of their sensory needs.

Game Highlight: Taco Tues & Brews presented by Cazadores

$3 Estrella 12 oz Beer

$3 Rolled Tacos (2 per serving)

$5 Cazadores RTDs

Game Highlight: Savings for Those Who Serve

Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government officials may receive up to 25% savings on tickets by purchasing tickets via GovX.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9 | GATES: 11:00AM | FIRST PITCH: 12:05PM

Game Highlight: Day Baseball

Enjoy a midweek break at a Chihuahuas midweek matinee game! Whether you're entertaining clients, bonding with coworkers, or just taking a well-earned lunch break, make the Chihuahuas game the perfect backdrop for a fun and relaxing afternoon.

Game Highlight: Mature Munchies presented by AARP

Patrons 60+: Free hot dog meal (hot dog, fries, 24oz Pepsi soft drink) with voucher

Patrons 50+: $1 popcorn with voucher

Patrons can visit the promotions booth behind Section 112 to receive their vouchers.

Game Highlight: Savings for Those Who Serve

Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government officials may receive up to 25% savings on tickets by purchasing tickets via GovX.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 10 | GATES: 5:30PM | FIRST PITCH: 6:35PM

Game Highlight: Thrifty Thursday presented by Speaking Rock

$2 Busch Light 12oz Beer

$2 Small Popcorn

$3 Small Soda

$3 Small Hot Dog

$5 Nutrl

Game Highlight: Bark Back at Cancer presented by The Hospitals of Providence

Join the Chihuahuas for Bark Back at Cancer Night, an evening dedicated to raising awareness in the fight against cancer. Show your support as we unite to honor survivors, remember loved ones, and stand together against this disease. Together, we can make a difference.

Game Highlight: Savings for Those Who Serve

Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government officials may receive up to 25% savings on tickets by purchasing tickets via GovX.com.

FRIDAY, APRIL 11 | GATES: 5:30PM | FIRST PITCH: 6:35PM

Giveaway: Reversible Jersey Giveaway presented by Cesar Ornelas Law

Two looks - one jersey! Limited-edition reversible jerseys will be given away to 1,500 fans through the gates, with paid admission, presented by Cesar Ornelas Law. Limit is one per person while supplies last.

Game Highlight: Fetch the Fun Friday presented by KISS FM

A day of fun, whether it's giveaways, special promotions, or entertainment, join the Chihuahuas for a night of fun!

SATURDAY, APRIL 12 | GATES: 5:30PM | FIRST PITCH: 6:35PM

Game Highlight: 75 th Anniversary of PEANUTS™ Celebration

The El Paso Chihuahuas are celebrating the 75th anniversary of PEANUTS™ with a special themed night at the ballpark! Fans can look forward to limited-edition game-worn jerseys featuring beloved PEANUTS™ characters and Charlie Brown's iconic zig-zag design, a postgame PEANUTS™-themed Fireworks Spectacular, and fun tributes throughout the evening.

Game Highlight: PEANUTS™ Game-Worn Jersey Auction

Don't miss your chance to bid on the one-of-a-kind PEANUTS™ jerseys by texting "BID" to 915-600-6677 starting Tuesday, April 8, at noon through the final out of the seventh inning on Saturday, April 12. Winners who have paid in full can come down to the field post-game to receive the jersey from the respective player.

Game Highlight: Fireworks Spectacular

Get ready for an electrifying night at the ballpark! The Chihuahuas will light up the sky with a Fireworks Spectacular, choreographed to the music of PEANUTS™ for an unforgettable experience.

SUNDAY, APRIL 13 | GATES: 11:00AM | FIRST PITCH: 12:O5PM

Game Highlight: Day Baseball

Who doesn't love America's Pastime & an early afternoon in the sun with friends and fun? Join us for Day Baseball ! Gates open at 11 a.m. and first pitch is slated for 12:05 p.m.

Game Highlight: Kids Day Sunday

Kids Popper Toy Giveaway : 1,000 kids 12 and under will receive a Chihuahuas Popper Toy with paid admission, while supplies last. Don't miss this chance for your little one to sport their Chihuahuas pride in style!

Kids Meal : Children, 12 years of age and younger, may receive a $5 kids meal. Meal includes:

Small Hot Dog

Small Pepsi Drink

Small Bag of Chips

A Small Dessert

Kids Run the Bases presented by The Hospitals of Providence : Kids 12 and under can take a turn around the bases postgame.

Game Highlight: Chico's Birthday

Join the Chihuahuas for a paw-some celebration as we celebrate Chico's birthday!

Ticket Offer: Savings for those who Serve

Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government officials may receive up to 25% savings on tickets by purchasing tickets via GovX.com.

