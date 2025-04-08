Oklahoma City Takes Series Opener in Round Rock

April 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City LF Eddie Rosario led off the top of the second inning with a double off the wall. Rosario then stole third base and scored on a DH Michael Chavis single in the right-center gap, giving the Comets with a 1-0 lead.

Round Rock 1B Blaine Crim, the reigning Pacific Coast League Player of the Week, homered in his second at-bat of the day. His 431-foot blast tied the ball game at 1-1 in the bottom half of the fourth.

The Comets responded with a five-run fourth inning. 1B Ryan Ward and Chavis kicked things off with back-to-back doubles. 3B Kody Hoese, CF Hyseong Kim and SS Alex Freeland all recorded RBI singles before Kim scored on a Rosario groundout, giving Oklahoma City a 6-1 edge.

In the top of the seventh, Ward notched his third hit of the day with a 336-foot home run to right field. 2B Austin Gauthier walked and Kim singled, setting up SS Alex Freeland's two-run double, extending the Comets' lead to 9-1.

Round Rock SS Alan Trejo added an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth, scoring 3B Cody Freeman after his single.

Chavis led off the top of the ninth with a solo shot over the Express bullpen in left field. His third homer of the year traveled 420 feet. Hoese came around on a Kim double to left, then Freeland hit a three-run homer to center. RF James Outman hit his first home run of the year following a Rosario walk, capping off the Comets' seven-run inning.

Express LF Trevor Hauver doubled in the ninth, scoring RF Dustin Harris from first, leading to a 16-3 final.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

CRIM OF THE CROP : A day after being named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week, 1B Blaine Crim went 3-for-5 with a double and a home run in Tuesday's series opener. Crim's second home run of the season traveled 431 feet, which ties the eighth-longest homer in Triple-A thus far. Crim now boasts a 15-game hitting streak dating back to last year. He leads the league with.......

DOUBLE DOWN: Round Rock had three players with multiple hits on Tuesday and each of them had at least one double. SS Alan Trejo went 2-for-4 with two doubles, 3B Cody Freeman went 3-for-4 with a double and Crim doubled and homered.

NEXT GAME: Wednesday, April 8 vs Oklahoma City FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

