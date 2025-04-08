Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sacramento

April 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 4/8 vs. Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Sauryn Lao (0-0, 0.00) vs. Sacramento RHP Keaton Winn (0-1, 13.50)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DELETE OF Dominic Canzone - recalled by Seattle

ADD RHP Hagen Danner (#46) - sent outright to Tacoma

ADD LHP Tayler Saucedo (#37) - optioned to Tacoma

THE RAINIERS: dropped their first six-game series of the season, winning two of the six games in Reno, falling in the finale 13-8...Dominic Canzone drove in the first Rainiers' run with a solo blast in the second inning...Canzone homered again in the fifth, marking the first multi-homer game of the season for a Rainiers batter...Reno took the lead by scoring seven runs in the third...The Rainiers would cut the deficit to four runs in the eighth, thanks to five straight singles, plating a total of five runs...however, the Aces answered in the bottom of the frame to push the lead back out to five and a 13-8 final score.

LOCKLEAR LOCKED IN: INF Tyler Locklear has gotten off to a hot start in 2025, hitting .370 (10x27) with three doubles, one home run and four RBI...Locklear has collected a hit in six of the seven games he's played in and racked up multiple hits in three of them...he notched the Rainiers' first four-hit game of the season on Sunday at Reno, going 4-for-5 with two doubles...he leads the team with four extra base hits and second on the team with a .452 on-base percentage and a 1.045 OPS.

SAY HELLO TO SACRAMENTO : The Sacramento River Cats make their way to Tacoma for the first of a six-game series tonight and the first of 18 games at Cheney Stadium this season...The Rainiers went 6-12 against Sacramento last season, going 2-4 at home and 4-8 at Sutter Health Park...the six-game set from June 10-15 was originally scheduled to be played in Sacramento, but was relocated to Tacoma...UTL Samad Taylor led the charge against the River Cats in 2024, registering a team-best 20 hits...he also went 10- for-12 in stolen base attempts against the River Cats...The Rainiers hit .273 at home against the River Cats in 2024, compared to .221 at Sutter Health Park...10 of the 15 home runs the Rainiers hit against Sacramento also came at home, despite playing six more games at Sutter Health Park.

FIRST IN FIELDING: Defense has been a point of strength for the Rainiers through the first nine games of the season, sporting a .985 fielding percentage, good for tops in the PCL...the Rainiers' five errors are the fewest in the league...the Rainiers are also one of three teams in the PCL to not allow a passed ball...Tacoma finished the 2024 season eighth in the league in fielding percentage at .979, committing the third-most errors.

LIVE, LAUGH, LAO: RHP Sauryn Lao will make his third career start tonight, following his second career start on April 1, his first since June 2, 2023 against Inland Empire while pitching for Rancho Cucamonga in the Dodgers' organization...last Tuesday, he tied his career-high with 3.0 innings pitched, retiring all nine batters he faced, striking out two.

NEVER SAVE NEVER! : In the Rainiers' 7-6 win over Reno on Friday night, Drew Pomeranz closed out the ninth inning, picking up the first minor league save of his career and his 10th save overall, including his time in the Major Leagues...his last save came on August 11, 2020 at Los Angeles (NL) while pitching for San Diego...Friday's game also marked the first time since 2005 that the Rainiers had a pitchers at least 36 years old start (Casey Lawrence - 37y 159d) and finish (Drew Pomeranz 36y 134d) the same game.

THREE CHEERS FOR CHENEY : Cheney Stadium has played well for Tacoma pitchers in recent memory, with the pitching staff owning a 4.81 ERA at home compared to a 5.55 mark on the road in the last four seasons....the Rainiers have gone 167-123 in the last four years, opposed to their 142-148 record on the road in that time...last year, the Rainiers went 48-27 at home, a .640 winning percentage, their second-best mark in the last 20 years, and the 48 wins are tied for the most home wins for the club since 2005...the 48 home wins last year are also tied for the fourth-most in a single season in the Pacific Coast League since 2005.

REHAB RUNDOWN : RHP Troy Taylor was sent to the Rainiers on Tuesday to begin a Major League Rehab assignment...Taylor was placed on the Mariners' 15-Day Injured List on March 27 (retro March 24) for a right lat strain...Taylor threw in seven spring training games with Seattle, allowing two runs on five hits in 5.1 innings with one walk and one strikeout...Taylor spent 2024 between High-A Everett, Double-A Arkansas and Seattle, going 3-4 with a 1.27 ERA in the minor leagues and 0-0 with a 3.72 ERA in 21 Major League appearances...in his two outings with the Rainiers, Taylor allowed two runs on five hits, striking out two in 1.2...his fastball has topped out at 97.9 mph.

TOP PROSPECTS IN TACOMA : Five of the Mariners' Top 30 prospects (per MLB Pipe- line) will open the season with the Rainiers...No. 3 Cole Young, No. 4 Harry Ford, No. 10 Logan Evans, No. 11 Tyler Locklear and No. 13 Ben Williamson will start the season with Tacoma...Young, Ford, Evans and Williamson made their Triple-A debuts on Friday. Locklear played 70 games with the Rainiers last year, hitting .260 with eight home runs and 41 RBI on his way to making his Major League debut in 2024...Locklear played 16 games with the Mariners last year, going 7-for-45 (.156) with one double, two home runs and three RBI.

MARINERS UPDATE : The Seattle Mariners used an eighth-inning rally to score a 4-3 victory over Houston on Monday night...Logan Gilbert allowed one run on a solo homer to Jose Altuve in the sixth inning, the only hit he allowed in the start...Jorge Polanco was the hero, delivering a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth to give the Mariners the lead...Andres Munoz finished the game with his fourth save, tossing a perfect ninth inning in the win.

