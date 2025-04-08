OKC Comets Game Notes - April 8, 2025

April 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (6-3) at Round Rock Express (5-4)

Game #10 of 150/First Half #10 of 75/Road #4 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Nick Frasso (1-0, 2.25) vs. OKC-RHP Caleb Boushley (0-1, 2.08)

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 12:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets travel to Texas to open a six-game road series against the Round Rock Express at 12:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond...The Comets have lost back-to-back games following a six-game winning streak and own a 2-1 record in road games to start the season.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets closed out their first home series of the season with a 6-4 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Chihuahuas grabbed the first lead of the game when Trenton Brooks hit a two-run home run in the third inning. Oklahoma City got on the scoreboard in the fourth on an El Paso error. The teams exchanged RBI doubles in the fifth inning with Esteury Ruiz's double for the Comets trimming El Paso's lead to 3-2. After El Paso extended its lead in the seventh inning, Chris Okey lined a RBI double into left field for the Comets. The Chihuahuas extended to a 6-3 lead in the ninth inning before OKC added a run in its final at-bat with James Outman's RBI groundout.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Nick Frasso (1-0) is scheduled to make his second start and third appearance of the season for the Comets...Frasso piggybacked Matt Sauer's start April 2 against El Paso in OKC, allowing one run on two hits, including a home run, with two walks and one strikeout while pitching the fourth and fifth innings. He was credited with his first win of the season as the Comets scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning of a 9-4 win...Frasso was OKC's Opening Night starter in Sugar Land March 28, pitching 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk with one strikeout while throwing 36 pitches. It was his first official game action since September 2023...Frasso missed the 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery in November 2023 to repair a torn labrum...He closed out 2023 with OKC, making four starts in his first Triple-A stint after 21 appearances with Double-A Tulsa...Frasso, rated as the Dodgers' No. 17 prospect by Baseball America, came to the Dodgers via an August 2022 trade with Toronto.

Against the Express : 2025: 0-0 2024: 15-12 All-time: 191-151 At RR: 102-74

Round Rock and Oklahoma City meet for their first of three series this season. After facing one another 27 times in 2024, the two teams will face off 18 times in 2025 with all of the games coming within the first half of the PCL season. The teams also play one another May 13-18 in Round Rock and June 17-22 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 15-12, including going 9-6 at Dell Diamond and winning each of the final three games of the season between the teams Aug. 30-Sept. 1, 2024...Last season, Andre Lipcius paced OKC with 30 hits, 22 RBI, 14 walks and seven homers in 26 games against Round Rock...OKC outscored the Express, 152-105, in the 2024 season series and hit 30 homers compared to 23 for the Express...Oklahoma City has now won four straight season series against the Express, going 61-43 during the span, and OKC last lost a season series against Round Rock in 2019 (10-6).

Introductions: Despite losses in the last two games, Oklahoma City is tied with Las Vegas for the best record in the PCL to start 2025 at 6-3. After losing their season opener in Sugar Land March 28, the Comets won six straight games before dropping the final two games of their home series against El Paso...The Comets have won each of their first two series of the season - 2-1 in Sugar Land and 4-2 against El Paso...OKC won at least six of its first nine games of a season for a third straight year and for the fifth time during the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers (since 2015).

Free Bird: Alex Freeland finished Sunday's game with two hits, including a double, and scored a run. Over his last three games, Freeland is 7-for-14 with two doubles, five RBI and three runs scored after starting the previous series 0-for-11...He has reached base in each of his first nine games to start the season and is one of six PCL players to reach base in nine games to start the season...Freeland is tied for the team lead with seven RBI and is second with 11 this season.

Crosswalk: OKC has issued at least nine walks in three straight games and 29 total during the three-game stretch. On Friday and Saturday, OKC allowed 10 walks in each game, marking the first time OKC handed out double digits walks in consecutive games since May 10-11, 2022 at Round Rock. It is believed to only be the second time in team history that has occurred...Over the same three-game period only one other MiLB team recorded that many walks - the Lake Elsinore Storm (Single-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres), which had 32 walks...The last Triple-A team to allow that many walks over a three-game span was Reno, which issued 33 walks over three games June 4-6, 2024...The last MLB team to allow that many walks over a three-game span was the St. Louis Cardinals, which issued 29 walks from Sept. 2-Sept. 4, 2018. (Information courtesy of the Elias Sports Bureau.)...The Comets have now issued 64 walks through nine games this season - the most in the Minors and MLB to start 2025 - and 15 more than the next closest Triple-A team, the Columbus Clippers (49 walks). The Comets have walked 17.3 percent of all batters faced so far (average is considered a little above eight percent)...On the other side of the ball, the Comets rank second in the PCL in walks drawn with 50. OKC did not draw a walk in its first game of the season, as the team is averaging 6.25 walks per game since.

Ready to Launch: Sunday's four runs scored were the fewest by the Comets since a 4-1 win against the Chihuahuas April 1 in OKC. The Comets' seven hits Sunday also marked the team's lowest total since finishing with seven hits in that April 1 victory...Entering Sunday, OKC had scored at least six runs in each of its previous four games (34 total runs) and had at least 12 hits in each of the previous three games (38 total hits)...The Comets' .386 on-base percentage leads the PCL, while OKC's .279 team batting average ranks second in the league, the team's 56 runs scored are tied for second and OKC's 87 hits rank third...However, OKC's five home runs are fewest in the PCL through nine games. The Comets have hit just two home runs over the last eight games after hitting three homers in their season-opener March 28.

First Time for Everything: Sunday marked the first time through nine games this season an opponent outhit the Comets in a game (9-7). It was also the first time this season the Comets played an entire game without holding the lead at some point...Today is OKC's first field trip game of the season. The team went 6-1 in such games last year.

Mound Turnaround: The Comets allowed six runs Sunday, marking a fourth straight game in which they allowed five or more runs. OKC has now allowed 29 runs over the last four games after holding opponents to a combined 13 runs through the first five games of the season...After allowing just two multi-run innings through the first seven games of the season (65 innings), the Comets have given up six multi-run innings over the last two games (18 innings)...Over the last three games of the previous series, El Paso piled up 24 runs and 25 hits against the Comets. The Chihuahuas finished the series going 12-for-31 (.387) with runners in scoring position in Saturday and Sunday's games combined after OKC had held opponents to a .172 clip through seven games...The Comets struggled to get off the field in both Saturday and Sunday's games, as 12 of El Paso's 18 runs scored with two outs, including seven runs in innings that began with the bases empty and two outs. El Paso went 12-for-29 (.414) with eight walks with two outs in those two games.

Flying Starts: Eddie Rosario has hit safely in each of his first seven games of the season with the Comets, going 10-for-30 with three doubles and six RBI, for the longest active hitting streak by an OKC player. He is one of six PCL players with a current hitting streak of at least seven games...Ryan Ward's seven-game hitting streak came to an end Sunday, but he went 13-for-27 during the streak. Ward's 13 hits to start the season lead OKC and are tied for fourth-most in the league. His seven RBI are tied with Alex Freeland for the team lead...Ward has 203 RBI in 268 career games with Oklahoma City and is 27 RBI shy of tying OKC's all-time career mark of 230 RBI by Jason Botts (2005-08).

Around the Horn: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips continued his Major League Rehab Assignment Sunday and made his second appearance of the week with the Comets, opening the series finale with a scoreless first inning. He faced four batters, allowing one hit with two strikeouts and threw 13 pitches (11 strikes)...Kody Hoese picked up his first multi-hit game of the season Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a double, walk and run scored...Dalton Rushing is 6-for-10 over his last three games with a triple, RBI, two walks and six runs scored...Hyeseong Kim has hit safely in five straight games, going 7-for-23 (.304) with three doubles.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 8, 2025

OKC Comets Game Notes - April 8, 2025 - Oklahoma City Comets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.