Championship Weekend on Deck as Space Cowboys Host Isotopes for Six Games

April 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Coming off their first ever Interleague Series, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field to take on the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, from April 8 through 13.

Tuesday, April 8 vs. Albuquerque @ 7:05 PM

The homestand begins with the return of $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional with $5 frozen margaritas throughout the evening.

It's also the first Silver Stars Tuesday presented by Community Health Choice. Silver Stars members receive a discounted ticket to each Tuesday game, plus Wednesday, May 21, along with a drink voucher to all Silver Stars games. Memberships can be purchased here.

Wednesday, April 9 vs. Albuquerque @ 7:05 PM

Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili Company brings $1 hot dogs all night at concession stands throughout Constellation Field.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Bring your four-legged friend to the ballpark on Wednesday night with Waggin' Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed.

Thursday, April 10 vs. Albuquerque @ 7:05 PM

It's Tech Night at the Constellation Field as the Houston CougAR Lab from the University of Houston - Sugar Land campus will be set up on the concourse demonstrating the latest VR technology.

Prior to the game, Fort Bend Future will host a panel open to all fans in the H-E-B Picnic Plaza including Nate Thompson, the co-founder and managing partner of HTX Sports Tech, Trevor Purvis of the Houston Astros and Michael Garfield.

Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights includes discounted Eureka Heights beers, select domestic drafts and sodas until last call. Gates open at 6:00 pm.

Friday, April 11 vs. Albuquerque @ 7:05 PM

Championship Weekend presented by Visit Sugar Land kicks off with a replica Space Cowboys Championship Jersey presented by Constellation for the first 2,000 fans when the gates open at 5:30 pm.

Two-Time NBA Champion, 12-Time All-Star and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at 6:55 pm to help kick off Championship Weekend.

Pregame, the players and coaches from the 2024 Triple-A Champion Space Cowboys will receive their Championship rings in an on-field ceremony. Prior to that, Robin's Dance studio will perform on the field.

As part of the Trophy Tour, the 2024 Pacific Coast League Championship Trophy and Triple-A National Championship Trophy will be on display at Sugar Land City Hall from 11 am to 1 pm with an appearance from Orion as well.

Stick around after the game for Fireworks Friday with a Texas-sized fireworks display.

Saturday, April 12 vs. Albuquerque @ 6:05 PM

In a continuation of Championship Weekend, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys Replica Triple-A Championship Ring presented by Visit Sugar Land, the first of three ring giveaways for the Space Cowboys in 2025. The rings on Saturday feature the names of 2024 Space Cowboys' outfielders Quincy Hamilton, Pedro León and Jacob Melton. Gates open at 4:30 pm for a 6:05 pm first pitch.

Sugar Land will wear special Championship jerseys on Friday and Saturday which are available for fans to bid on in a jersey auction on Saturday with proceeds benefitting Candlelighters, with the auction concluding in the fifth inning. Fans can bid on the game-worn jerseys on the concourse behind home plate, across from the Galaxy Gift Shop.

Sunday, April 13 vs. Albuquerque @ 2:05 PM

The homestand finishes with Youth Sports Day presented by First Service Credit Union. Pregame, Cypress Elite Dance Studio will perform.

On Orion's Kids Day, all fans can enjoy pregame catch on the field and pregame player autographs from 1:00 pm to 1:20 pm. After the game, all kids can participate in Kid's Run the Bases. Sunday Family Four Packs presented by Community Health Choice are available which start at $44 and include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas, with the option to add on additional tickets or upgraded seats.

Single game tickets for all home games are on sale now for the 2025 Space Cowboys season. 2025 Season Memberships, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

