Brandon Walter Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

April 28, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - Sugar Land Space Cowboys left-handed pitcher Brandon Walter has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for April 21 through 27 as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday.

During the week, Walter made two appearances for Sugar Land, one start and one in long relief, and did not allow a run over 10.0 innings of work. The lefty gave up just four hits and did not walk a batter while striking out nine hitters, collecting two wins in his pair of appearances on Tuesday and Sunday.

Walter led the Pacific Coast League in wins (2) and WHIP (0.40) among qualified pitchers during the week while finishing second in batting average against (.121) and tied for second in innings pitched. In his start on Tuesday afternoon in Tacoma, Walter scattered three hits, all singles, over 5.0 innings while not walking a batter and striking out a season-high seven hitters, helping the Space Cowboys to a 4-1 victory.

On Sunday afternoon, Walter entered in the fifth inning for Sugar Land with the Space Cowboys leading 4-3. He hit back-to-back batters with two outs in the fifth, but then started a string of 11 consecutive batters retired, sitting the side down in order in the sixth, seventh and eighth. Walter gave up his only hit of the afternoon with one out in the ninth but induced a double play to end the game and face the minimum over his final four innings of work, striking out two.

This the first Pitcher of the Week honor for Walter, who was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for April, 2022 when he was with the Portland SeaDogs in the Red Sox organization. Originally selected in the 26th round of the 2019 Draft by the Boston Red Sox out of Delaware, Walter signed as a minor league free agent with Houston on August 15, 2024. He is the first Space Cowboys' hurler to win Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week in 2025 and the first to claim it since Colton Gordon won the award on September 9, 2024. This is the 15th time a Sugar Land pitcher has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week.

