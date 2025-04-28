Cuatro de Mayo Mariachis Celebration, Mariachis Jersey Giveaway, Dollar Dog Night and Two Fireworks Shows Highlight Upcoming Homestand

The Albuquerque Isotopes begin their third homestand of the season tomorrow at 6:35 pm with the first contest of a six-game set against the Salt Lake Bees, affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Please click here to access b-roll and photos. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Tomorrow, April 29 at 6:35 pm

Dollar Dog Night - Is a hot dog a sandwich? For just a buck a dog, you can enjoy America's favorite ballpark food at America's national pastime!

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, April 30 at 6:05 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, May 1 at 11:05 am

School Day Matinee - Enjoy some sunshine and day baseball at the park!

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, May 2 at 6:35 pm

Gates open at 5:00 pm

Little League Night featuring a banner parade around the warning track before the game!

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:30-5:50 pm

Post-Game Fireworks, presented by Rio Metro RTD & New Mexico Rail Runner Express (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, May 3 at 6:35 pm

Gates open at 5:00 pm

Little League Night featuring a banner parade around the warning track before the game!

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by New Mexico Aging Services (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, May 4 at 1:35 pm

Gates open at 12:00 pm

Cuatro de Mayo Celebration - Mariachis de Nuevo México, presented by Corona Extra

Adult Mariachis Jersey giveaway, courtesy of Rio Grande Credit Union (first 3,000 fans 16 & older)

Specialty Food Items:

Carne Asada Fries - Carne Asada fries loaded with tender barbacoa beef, melted cheese, creamy guacamole, and a dollop of sour cream (Available at Batter's Up near section 108)

Chalupa - Crispy chalupa stuffed with spicy ground beef, melted cheese, fresh lettuce, and zesty Pico de Gallo. (Available at Pecos River near section 118)

Burrito-Chilada - A hearty burrito-chilada filled with spicy ground beef and refried beans, smothered in savory enchilada sauce, topped with sliced black olives and fresh lettuce (Available at Pecos River near section 103)

Churro Donuts - Warm, cinnamon-sugar churro donuts paired with creamy soft serve ice cream. (Available at the Sweet Spot near section 115)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for each game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.

