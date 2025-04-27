Six-Run Seventh Inning Vaults Reno Past Albuquerque, 8-2

Reno, NV - Former Isotopes shortstop Connor Kaiser delivered a two-run single to headline a six-run seventh inning for Reno, as the Aces broke open a tie game and defeated Albuquerque 8-2 on Sunday afternoon to win the series. The Isotopes have dropped four-straight contests and dropped to five games below the .500 mark, a season-low.

Topes Scope: - Dating back to June 17, 2021, the Isotopes have lost 20 of their last 24 contests at Greater Nevada Field. Additionally, the team has dropped seven consecutive series in Reno, not claiming a set since taking three of four games from May 8-11, 2018.

- Albuquerque is in the midst of their longest losing streak since Sept. 14-21, 2024, when they faltered in seven-straight prior to winning the season finale at Reno in extra innings.

- This marked the second time in which the Isotopes won the first two contests of a series before losing the next four (also: Sept. 13-18, 2022 vs. Oklahoma City).

- Reno compiled four or more runs in an inning five times over the final three games in this set, outscoring the Isotopes 36-14 during the process.

- Albuquerque's offense was held to two or fewer runs for the ninth time in 2025, the second-most in the PCL behind Sugar Land, who has suffered the fate on 10 occassions.

- Warming Bernabel compiled his team-leading 10th multi-hit game of the season, including fifth in his last six starts. Bernabel was 11-for-25 with five doubles and 11 RBI during the series in Reno.

- Julio Carreras extended his hitting streak to five games by doubling in the second inning. He is 10-for-20 with three RBI in this stretch.

- Trevor Boone delivered an RBI triple in the second inning, his fifth extra-base hit in the last four contests. Boone has 13 runs batted in across just 28 at-bats for Albuquerque, in eight games.

- Sam Hilliard extended his Triple-A on-base streak to 25 games, dating back to June 11, 2024. He has reached at least once in all 18 contests played for the Isotopes this season.

- Carson Palmquist started for Albuquerque and worked 5.0 innings of one-hit ball while allowing two runs (one earned). He walked five batters, tying a career-high done on three previous occassions (most recently: Aug. 3, 2024 at Las Vegas). Palmquist's seven strikeouts matched the most in 2025 for an Isotopes starter, done by himself on April 10 at Sugar Land. Sunday marked the first time an Albuquerque pitcher completed five innings with just one hit allowed since Peter Lambert on June 27, 2024 vs. Salt Lake.

- Tommy Henry twirled a quality start for the Aces, pitching 6.0 innings of two-run ball. He also worked six frames in the series opener Tuesday, and is the only hurler to go that deep against the Isotopes this season.

- The Isotopes did not homer Saturday or Sunday, the second time in 2025 they have gone consecutive games without a long ball (also: April 12-13 at Sugar Land).

- Reno's lone extra-base hit was a two-run double by Jordan Lawlar in the seventh inning. Albuquerque has limited their opponent to one extra-base knock on six occassions this year, but has allowed at least one in 179 consecutive games dating back to Sept. 23, 2023.

- Sunday's game closely mirrored the series finale between Albuquerque and Reno at Greater Nevada Field on June 25, 2023, when the Aces scored six runs in the seventh inning, breaking a 2-2 tie and eventually winning 8-3 that day.

On Deck: The Isotopes return home Tuesday to begin their second series of 2025 against the Salt Lake Bees (Angels Triple-A affiliate). The opener will feature Dollar Dog Night, with gates opening at 5:30 pm and first pitch set for 6:35.

