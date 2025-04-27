Ninth-Inning Blast Dooms Bees in 8-7 Loss to Comets

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees suffered a crushing 8-7 loss on Sunday in the series finale with Oklahoma City as the Bees were one out away from victory before a go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth by Ryan Ward flipped the script giving the Comets their fifth win this week.

Oklahoma City Comets 8, Salt Lake Bees 7

WP: Ryan Sublette (3 - 1)

LP: Héctor Neris (0 - 1)

SV: Jack Little (6)

Game Summary

Salt Lake got off to a strong start, with Niko Kavadas cracking a solo homer to left-center in the second inning to put the Bees up 1-0. In the third, Mitchell Daly sparked the offense again with a leadoff single. After a sacrifice bunt and a groundout moved him to third, Carter Kieboom delivered a clutch RBI single to extend the Bees lead to 2-0.

After James Outman homered for the Comets in the top of the fourth to cut it to 2-1, the Bees immediately answered with their biggest inning of the day. Chuckie Robinson and Daly strung together back-to-back RBI singles and Carter Kieboom delivered another RBI single as Salt Lake sent nine batters to the plate in the four-run fourth.

The Comets refused to go away as Oklahoma City scored in the final four innings including a three-run seventh and a two-run ninth.

With the Bees leading by one in the ninth, Hector Neris struck out the first two Comet hitters. Dalton Rushing managed to draw a two-out walk, setting the stage for a gut-wrenching moment. Ryan Ward, the OKC first baseman, blasted a go-ahead two-run homer to right-center, flipping the score to 8-7.

Salt Lake tried to muster a rally in the bottom of the ninth as Ryan Noda drew his fourth walk of the day, and Chuckie Robinson moved him up with a bunt. However, Mitchell Daly and Matthew Lugo both struck out swinging, leaving the tying run stranded at second and ending the Bees chances with a heartbreaking 8-7 loss in the series finale.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped its fifth game of the series, falling to 11-16 on the year. The Bees lost four of their five games by three runs or fewer, with three defeats coming by just one run.

Three Bees recorded three-hit games: Carter Kieboom (3-for-5), Chuckie Robinson (3-for-3), and Mitchell Daly (3-for-5).

Kieboom tallied his team-best fourth three-hit game of the season, adding two RBIs for the third time in the last four games. He's now batting a scorching .373, ranking third in the Pacific Coast League behind Yonathan Perlaza (.383, El Paso) and Willie MacIver (.379, Las Vegas).

Chuckie Robinson notched his first three-hit performance since June 27, 2024, when he played for Charlotte. It was Robinson's fifth multi-hit game of the season, and he scored a run for the second straight contest.

Mitchell Daly recorded the second three-hit game of his career, having previously gone 3-for-4 on July 31, 2024, with Inland Empire. On Sunday, Daly scored a season-high two runs and drove in two RBIs for the second time in the series. Since joining Salt Lake last week in Sacramento, Daly has raised his average to .284 with an .806 OPS. He hit safely in five of the six games against Oklahoma City, batting .348 with a team-best seven RBIs.

Ryan Noda reached base four times via walks, marking the fourth time in his career he has drawn four walks in a game. The previous three occasions all came within the past two seasons.

Chad Stevens launched his fourth home run of the season, going 1-for-3 on the day. He now sits tied for second on the team in homers, with three coming over his last seven games.

Touki Toussaint was brilliant out of the bullpen, tossing four innings of relief. Toussaint struck out the first five batters he faced and fanned six of the 13 hitters overall. He retired eight straight before surrendering a solo homer to James Outman - the only hit he allowed. It marked just the third time since the 2022 season that Toussaint worked four innings while allowing no more than one hit.

Jack Dashwood made his first start since August 2, 2023, when he was with Double-A Rocket City. He allowed one hit, one walk, and struck out one over a scoreless first inning, the second time Salt Lake shut down Oklahoma City in the opening frame during the series.

Up Next

Salt Lake will pack up and head to Albuquerque for a six-game set against the Isotopes starting on Tuesday, Apr. 29 at Isotopes Park with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. MST.

