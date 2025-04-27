Ward Homer Completes Rally

April 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Ryan Ward's two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning gave the Oklahoma City Comets their first lead of the day in an 8-7 comeback win against the Salt Lake Bees Sunday afternoon at The Ballpark at America First Square. The Comets (19-8) scored seven runs over the final four innings as they overcame a five-run deficit to win the series finale. A solo homer by OKC's James Outman in the fourth inning had cut the Salt Lake lead to 2-1 before the Bees scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning for a 6-1 advantage. Dalton Rushing connected on a RBI double in the sixth inning and Justin Dean belted a three-run homer in the seventh inning to trim the Bees' lead to 6-5. Salt Lake (11-16) tacked on a run via a solo homer before OKC brought in a run on a Bees error in the eighth inning. Following Ward's go-ahead home run in the ninth inning, OKC pitcher Jack Little stranded the Bees' potential game-tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the ninth inning to secure his league-leading sixth save.

Of Note:

-The Comets won their fifth game of the six-game road series in Salt Lake and have now won eight of their last nine games and nine of their last 11 games overall. The PCL-leading Comets have won each of their first five series of the season and own a league-best 11-4 road record.

-Ryan Ward homered in a second consecutive game as well as for the third time in five games in Salt Lake, going 2-for-5. The homer was Ward's fifth of the season and the 59th of his Oklahoma City career. He is now tied with Edwin Ríos (2017-19; 2022) for second place on OKC's Bricktown-era (since 1998) career home runs list and is one home run away from tying Jason Hart's (2002-03; 2006) team record of 60 homers...Ward is now up to 214 RBI in his OKC career, tying Ríos for third place on OKC's Bricktown-era list.

-Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-5, scored a run and stole three bases. He became the first Oklahoma City player with three stolen bases in a game since Tim Locastro had three stolen bases Aug. 15, 2017 in Omaha...He has now reached base in all 16 games he has played with the Comets, as well as in all 18 Triple-A games he has played this season...Ruiz now has 13 stolen bases in 2025, including 12 with OKC.

-The Comets have won back-to-back one-run games and five of their last eight victories have come by one-run margins.

-Oklahoma City picked up its second win of the season when trailing after eight innings as well as its largest comeback win of the season after the Comets trailed by five runs.

-The Comets hit three home runs in the series finale for their most homers in a game since a seven-homer day April 12 in Round Rock. OKC hit nine homers over the six-game series at Salt Lake, including five over the last two games.

-James Outman went 2-for-5 for his sixth multi-hit game of the season and fourth in five games. He hit his sixth homer of the season to move him into a tie with Michael Chavis for the team lead.

-Justin Dean hit his first home run of the season and finished with a season-best and game-high three RBI.

-OKC pitchers issued nine walks in the game, marking the fifth time this season OKC pitchers have allowed nine or more walks.

Next Up : The Comets return home to open a 12-game homestand starting with a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. All Tuesday Comets home games feature $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Select COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3, including the new Comets Ale.

Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.