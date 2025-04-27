OKC Comets Game Notes - April 27, 2025

April 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (18-8) at Salt Lake Bees (11-15)

Game #27 of 150/First Half #27 of 75/Road #15 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 3.29) vs. SL-LHP Jack Dashwood (0-1, 21.94)

Sunday, April 27, 2025 | The Ballpark at America First Square | South Jordan, Utah | 1:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets wrap up their six-game road series against the Salt Lake Bees at 1:05 p.m. CT at The Ballpark at America First Square. Oklahoma City owns a 4-1 lead in the series and the team will win its fifth straight series to start the season regardless of today's result...Oklahoma City has won seven of the last eight games and eight of the last 10 games overall.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets hit two home runs and starting pitcher Landon Knack delivered seven strong innings as the Comets defeated the Salt Lake Bees, 5-4, Saturday afternoon at The Ballpark at America First Square. The Comets led, 3-0, three batters into the game after Hyeseong Kim singled and stole second base, Alex Freeland hit a RBI single and Ryan Ward followed with a two-run home run. The Bees tied the game in the second inning before the Comets regained the lead when Esteury Ruiz scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning. Freeland hit a solo homer in the seventh inning to stretch the lead to 5-3. With two outs in the ninth inning, OKC reliever Joe Jacques committed a throwing error to allow a run to score and put the tying run in scoring position, but he regrouped to end the game on a groundout.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Justin Wrobleski (0-1) makes his fourth start of the season with OKC today...In his last game, he started for OKC in Game 1 of a doubleheader against Tacoma April 20, allowing four runs (three earned) and five hits, including two home runs, with two walks and four strikeouts over 4.0 innings. He did not receive a decision in the team's 8-4 win...Wrobleski has allowed a homer in three straight games and five total during the stretch, which includes a start for the Los Angeles Dodgers April 8 in Washington. With LAD, he allowed eight runs and eight hits, including two homers, with three walks and four K's in 5.0 IP and was charged with the loss. He was optioned to OKC the next day...Wrobleski made his season debut with OKC April 1 against El Paso with 5.2 scoreless frames...The lefty spent time at three levels of the Dodgers organization last season, including seven games with OKC...He made his MLB debut July 7, 2024 vs. Milwaukee and went on to post a 1-2 record, 5.70 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 26 K's and 16 walks with the Dodgers...He is rated as the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect by Baseball America and was selected by the Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Oklahoma State University.

Against the Bees: 2025: 4-1 2024: 8-4 All-time: 83-71 At SL: 41-39

Oklahoma City makes its first trip to The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan, Utah - the new stadium of the Salt Lake Bees - as the teams meet for the first time in 2025...The Bees and OKC closed out the 2024 season against one another with the final series played by the Bees at their former home stadium Smith's Ballpark Sept. 17-22, 2024 with OKC winning, 4-2...Oklahoma City won the season series against the Bees, 8-4, marking OKC's eighth season series win in nine seasons against the Bees...OKC outscored the Bees, 75-46, in last season's series and hit 19 home runs over 12 games, while holding Salt Lake without a homer...Since OKC became affiliated with the Dodgers in 2015, the team owns a 44-26 advantage against the Bees in the Triple-A version of the Freeway Series.

Upward Trajectory: The Comets improved to 5-0 through their first five series of the season with Saturday's win as they take a 4-1 series lead into today's finale. Oklahoma City last won five straight series starting May 9, 2023 in Round Rock through June 11, 2023 in El Paso...The Comets have won seven of their last eight games as well as eight of their last 10 games and hold the top spot in the overall PCL standings...OKC picked up its 10th road win of the season Saturday as the Comets own a league-best road record of 10-4 with wins in 10 of their last 13 road games.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland went 2-for-5 with a RBI single and a solo home run yesterday for a second consecutive multi-RBI game and third in his last four games. Freeland's seven multi-RBI games pace the Comets this season as do his team-high 25 RBI through 26 games. Saturday was also Freeland's team-leading 12th multi-hit game of 2025 as he leads the Comets with 34 hits so far this season...His 25 RBI are tied for second in the league, while his hit total ranks fourth in the PCL and his 14 extra-base hits are tied for fourth in the league...Freeland has hit safely in 16 of his last 20 games and since April 4 is batting .361 (30x83) with 12 doubles - second-most in the league overall this season - 23 RBI and 15 runs scored. His 30 hits since April 4 lead the PCL and ranks second overall in the Minors while his 23 RBI are third overall in that span...Through 25 games with the Comets in 2025, Freeland has already surpassed his RBI (18) and doubles (7) totals with OKC last season when he played in 39 Triple-A games.

The Warden: Ryan Ward connected on his fourth home run of the season Saturday as well as his second home run of the series with a two-run blast in the first inning. He now has 58 career home runs with OKC and owns sole possession of third place on OKC's Bricktown-era (since 1998) career home runs list. He is also now two home runs away from tying Jason Hart's (2002-03; 2006) team record of 60 home runs and one home run from tying Edwin Ríos (2017-19; 2022) for second place...Ward also picked up two RBI yesterday and is up to 212 RBI in his OKC career. He ranks fourth on OKC's Bricktown-era career RBI list and is now 18 RBI away from tying the team record of 230 set by Jason Botts (2005-08) and two RBI from tying Ríos for third place...Over his first two seasons with Oklahoma City, Ward has finished with at least 95 RBI and 21 home runs each season and he currently has four homers and 16 RBI through 25 games...Ward has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, batting .345 (10x29) with seven RBI and six runs scored.

Lucky Seven: Starting pitcher Landon Knack lasted seven innings Saturday, becoming just the third OKC starting pitcher over the past three seasons to complete seven innings. He allowed a total of four hits and three runs (two earned) with one walk and four strikeouts. Between the third and seventh innings, Knack did not allow a baserunner, retiring all 15 batters on a total of 48 pitches...Knack also tossed seven innings during his previous start at Salt Lake Aug. 18, 2023...He became the second PCL starting pitcher to reach 7.0 IP this season, joining Salt Lake's Caden Dana, before Colton Gordon followed with 7.0 innings pitched for Sugar Land Saturday night.

Base Jumping: Esteury Ruiz extended his hitting streak to five games Saturday as he went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored and is now 7-for-19 during the five-game stretch. Ruiz has reached base in all 15 games he's played in since joining the Comets for the longest on-base streak of the season by an Oklahoma City player. Including his time with Las Vegas, Ruiz has reached base in all 17 Triple-A games he has played this season - tied for the third-longest on-base streak by a PCL player in 2025...This season overall, Ruiz is 10-for-10 in his stolen base attempts, including 9-for-9 with OKC. His 10 stolen bases are third-most in the league this season.

Close Calls: With yesterday's 5-4 win, four of the Comets' last seven victories have come by one-run margins as Oklahoma City improved to 7-3 in one-run games this season. Ten of OKC's first 26 games of the season have been decided by one run - most in the PCL - and OKC has a league-best seven wins in one-run games so far in 2025...Oklahoma City went 20-18 in one-run games in 2024, finishing with the third-most one-run victories in the league.

The Flying Comets: The Comets lead the PCL with 41 steals in 26 games. They swiped two more bases Saturday and have 12 stolen bases through the first five games of the series in Salt Lake, going 12-for-14. Hyeseong Kim is tied for the league lead with 11 stolen bases this season. He has five steals in four games played during the current series and seven steals over his last five games...Over the past four seasons, OKC has not finished higher than sixth in the in the 10-team PCL, and going back further to when the PCL had 16 teams, OKC has not finished within the top half of the league in steals since 2016.

Around the Horn: James Outman's nine-game hitting streak came to an end yesterday, as he went 0-for-3 with a walk. During the streak, Outman went 15-for-36 (.417) with seven extra-base hits for his longest hitting streak since June 9-18, 2021 with High-A Great Lakes (also nine games) and the second-longest by an Oklahoma City player this season.... With two more homers yesterday, the Comets have now hit 27 home runs over the last 16 games - second-most by any team in Minors since April 8...OKC is 2-2 in series finales so far this season and is 6-2 in day games, including wins in three straight.

