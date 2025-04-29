Oklahoma City Comets Name Kyle Daugherty General Manager

April 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Comets, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and their ownership group, Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), announced today the appointment of Kyle Daugherty as the General Manager of the Comets.

Michael Byrnes, who has served as President and General Manager of the Comets since 2010, passes the baton to Daugherty as he moves into a new role as President of the local entity executing Oklahoma City's efforts to stage Canoe Slalom and Softball in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

Daugherty joined the club in 2010 as a Group Sales Coordinator and has served as Vice President, Ticket Sales for nearly 10 years. Under his guidance, the team saw consistent growth in attendance, record-breaking group sales, and the launch of innovative fan-first initiatives. His leadership helped shape the Comets' reputation as one of the most fan-friendly experiences in Minor League Baseball.

"I am truly honored to take on the role of General Manager for the Oklahoma City Comets," said Daugherty. "It's a privilege to serve our dedicated fan base and the vibrant OKC community. I'm grateful for the opportunity to carry forward the vision established by Michael, and I look forward to working alongside our outstanding front office staff and committed ownership group. Together, we are focused on building a winning culture and delivering unforgettable experiences for Comets fans for years to come."

"After nearly 15 incredible years with the Oklahoma City Comets, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our fans for their enthusiastic support and to the City of Oklahoma City for their incredible partnership," said Byrnes. "Working with our team members, operating our events and creating countless memories for our fans has been unbelievably rewarding. I am thrilled for Kyle to take on this role with the passion, commitment and vision that make him the ideal person to lead the Comets to even greater heights. I will always be a Comets fan and look forward to enjoying many more games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark."

Among Byrnes' last major initiatives with the franchise was leading it through its rebranding this past offseason. The Comets drew rave reviews from fans and the community as they rolled out their new brand ahead of its debut this season.

"DBH is deeply grateful to Michael for his dedication to this club and Oklahoma City. His exceptional leadership has been inspirational to many in Minor League Baseball, and we thank him for his service," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "We are excited for the future of the Comets with Kyle at the helm and are confident that, under his stewardship, the OKC community will continue to enjoy spectacular experiences at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark."

The Comets begin a 12-game homestand tonight and continuing through Sunday, May 11. There will be postgame fireworks May 2 and May 9, and the team will host its Star Wars Night May 3 and Faith Night May 10. For tickets or more information, please call 405-218-2150 or visit okccomets.com.

