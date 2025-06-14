OKC Comets Game Notes - June 14, 2025

June 14, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (39-28) at Albuquerque Isotopes (30-36)

Game #68 of 150/First Half #68 of 75/Road #32 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Kyle Funkhouser (1-0, 6.00) vs. ABQ-LHP Mason Albright (0-2, 5.00)

Saturday, June 14, 2025 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets meet the Albuquerque Isotopes for the fifth time in their six-game series at 7:35 p.m. CT at Isotopes Park looking to take the lead in the series that is tied, 2-2...The Comets have won four of their last six games.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets built an early lead and scored in each of the first seven innings, defeating the Albuquerque Isotopes, 9-6, Friday night. For the second consecutive game, James Outman opened the contest with a homer. The Comets added two more runs in the first inning on a RBI single by Hunter Feduccia and a double steal. Leading, 3-1, in the second inning, Alex Freeland hit a RBI double to center field. Michael Chavis added another RBI double in the third inning, and Justin Dean teed off on a home run in the fourth inning to make it 6-1. Albuquerque's Aaron Schunk hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning to cut the Comets' lead to 6-4. Each team scored one run in the fifth inning before the Comets added one run in both the sixth and seventh innings to push the lead to 9-5. The Isotopes loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning, and Michael Toglia drew a walk to bring in a run and put the tying runs on base. Will Klein then induced a game-ending groundout off the bat of Sterlin Thompson.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Kyle Funkhouser (1-0) is set to make his second start and third appearance with the Comets...He last pitched June 6 against Reno at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits with two hit batters and four strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 8-7 loss...Funkhouser made his team debut June 1 in Las Vegas and was credited with the win. He pitched 2.1 innings of relief piggybacking Emmet Sheehan's rehab start, allowing three runs (two earned) and five hits, including a home run and two strikeouts in OKC's 12-3 victory...He signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in late May after spending time with the Guerreros de Oaxaca of the Mexican League where he made seven appearances and posted a 1-1 record, 4.50 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 26.0 innings this spring with 24 strikeouts against five walks...Funkhouser missed the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and played just five games with Double-A Frisco in the Texas Rangers organization in June 2023 between stints on the Injured List...Funkhouser was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville and made 70 appearances with Detroit between 2020-21.

Against the Isotopes: 2025: 5-5 2024: 16-8 All-time: 159-132 At ABQ: 72-73 The Comets and Isotopes meet for their second series of the season and first and only series at Isotopes Park this year...The teams split their first series May 6-11 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Michael Chavis led the Comets with eight hits, including five doubles, and five RBI. The Isotopes outscored OKC, 28-23, and hit eight home runs compared to OKC's five...The teams play three series against one another in 2025, including Aug. 12-17 in OKC...OKC won the 2024 series, 16-8, but lost five of the last eight meetings between the teams after starting 13-3 and winning three of four series. OKC batted .315 over the 24 games, scored 191 runs (7.96 per game) and hit 39 homers...OKC has won four of the last six season series against Albuquerque and have won two of the last three seasons series. The team went 9-3 in Albuquerque last season.

The Amazing Race: The Comets are chasing league-leading Las Vegas in the overall PCL standings with eight games remaining in the first half schedule, but the first-place Aviators also won last night, 5-3, over Salt Lake to maintain their 3.5-game lead ahead of second-place OKC and trim their magic number to six. Third-place Sugar Land lost to Reno, 20-7, Friday and is now 6.0 games behind Las Vegas and 2.5 games behind the Comets...The Comets own the head-to-head tiebreakers against both the Aviators and Space Cowboys...Since winning four of six games in Las Vegas May 27-June 1 to pull within just a half-game of the Aviators, the Comets have gone 5-5 while the Aviators have gone 8-2...The winner of the first half secures a playoff berth and home-field advantage in the PCL Championship Series.

In the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia extended his season-best hitting streak to nine games last night, going 3-for-4 with a walk, RBI, two runs scored and his first stolen base of the season. During the streak, Feduccia is 19-for-38 (.500) with six multi-hit games, including four straight (10-for-18) and four games with three hits...The nine-game hitting streak is his longest since the 2021 season when he put together a 10-game hitting streak with Double-A Tulsa from July 4-17, 2021...Over his last 16 games, Feduccia is batting .433 (26x60) with nine multi-hit games and 10 walks, resulting in a .514 OBP. During his 16-game stretch starting May 23, Feduccia leads OKC in AVG, OBP and hits...His current nine-game hitting streak is tied for the second-longest by an OKC player this season and trails only Eddie Rosario's 12-game streak from March 28-April 12.

Pop at the Top: For the second time in as many games, James Outman led off a game with a home run for the Comets Friday, hitting OKC's fifth leadoff homer of the season as well as his third leadoff homer of the season - all within his last nine games. Since moving into the leadoff spot of the batting order May 29, Outman is slashing .340/.435/.800 across 12 games with five homers, 11 extra-base hits, 16 RBI and 15 runs scored...So far this series, Outman is 6-for-17 with four extra-base hits, four RBI and four runs scored.

Packing the Run Column: The Comets scored in each of the first seven innings Friday night, with a three-run first inning followed by single tallies in each of the second through seventh innings. OKC finished with nine runs on 14 hits, including six extra-base hits, and went 5-for-12 with runners in scoring position...The Comets have now scored at least five runs in three straight games and in 14 of their last 17 games. Since May 25 (17 games), the Comets are slashing .317/.416/.523 with an average of 7.6 runs per game and 11.3 hits per game while leading all full-season teams in the Minors in hits (192) during that span and ranking second in runs (129)...On the other hand, the Comets pitching staff continues to be in the midst of quagmire, having allowed the second-most runs (159) and second-most hits (259) in the full-season Minors since May 20 (22 games). The Comets have allowed at least six runs in 16 of the 22 games and eight runs in 11 of the 22 games.

Friday Night Lights: Steward Berroa finished with a season-best four hits last night - his highest single-game hit total since also recording four hits June 1, 2024 with Triple-A Buffalo at Syracuse. He went 4-for-5 with a double Friday and scored two runs with two stolen bases. He is the seventh Comets player to record a game with four or more hits this season and has 14 hits through his first 10 games of June, batting .359 (14x39)...Justin Dean reached base in all four of his plate appearances Friday, going 3-for-3 with a home run, triple, walk, three runs and two RBI. He tied his season highs in runs and hits and also nabbed his 10th stolen base of the season.

Gets On, Gets Over: Esteury Ruiz had last night off, but on Thursday drew a walk, stole a base and scored a run to extend his season-best on-base streak to 19 games - the second-longest on-base streak this season by a Comets player, trailing only Alex Freeland (20 games; May 11-June 4). Ruiz leads the PCL with 30 stolen bases this season.

The Flying Comets: The Comets stole four bases last night for the third time in the last six games (15 total). They lead the PCL with 100 steals in 67 games...Over the past four seasons, OKC has not finished higher than sixth in the in the 10-team PCL, and going back further to when the PCL had 16 teams, OKC has not finished within the top half of the league in steals since 2016...The Comets are on pace for 223 stolen bases, which would shatter the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) single-season high of 172 in 2013.

Dinger Details: The Comets have hit two homers in each of the last two games, surprisingly marking the team's first back-to-back multi-homer games since May 15-16 in Round Rock. OKC ranks third in the PCL with 83 dingers in 67 games...On the flipside, the Comets allowed two more homers Friday and have allowed nine homers over the first four games of the series in Albuquerque. During the last two games, the Isotopes have hit six homers, accounting for 12 of their 15 runs.

Around the Horn: Nick Senzel's season-best nine-game hitting streak - his longest since the 2019 season - as well as his six-game RBI streak came to an end last night as he was held 0-for-5. During the hitting streak he went 14-for-33 (.424) with 14 RBI...After notching 28 strikeouts the previous two games, OKC only struck out three last night.







