Isotopes Fall to Comets, 9-6

June 14, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes surrendered runs in the first seven innings while the offense went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring en route to a 9-6 loss Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Out of 11 scheduled six-game series Albuquerque has played, this is the tenth time the first four contests have been split (lone exception: May 20-22 at Reno, lost first three games). The Isotopes have split five of those prior sets, lost four and won one (the series finale May 4 vs. Salt Lake was not played due to inclement weather).

-Hunter Feduccia stole home on a double steal with a runner on first base, the second steal of home by an opponent this season (other: Bryce Teodosio, April 3 vs. Salt Lake, pickoff attempt to first). The last Comet to steal home against Albuquerque was Andy Pages on April 4, 2024, at Oklahoma City, double steal.

-The Isotopes permitted three runs in the first frame, tied for the second-most relented in the opening frame (three times; last: May 20 at Reno). The club has allowed runs in the first inning in two-straight, three of their last five and six of 10.

-Albuquerque surrendered runs in the first seven frames for the first time since April 11, 2018, vs. Las Vegas, a 17-11 win.

-The Isotopes allowed six extra-base hits on the night. Over the last two games, the club has permitted 13 extra-base knocks.

-Albuquerque walked four batters and have allowed at least four free-passes in nine of their last 12 contests.

-Offensively, Albuquerque struck out just three times, the second-fewest punchouts in a game in 2025 (low: one, April 5 vs. Salt Lake).

-The Isotopes were not charged with an error for a third-straight game. The first three-game error free streak since May 17-20.

- Owen Miller recorded a double to extend his hit streak to nine games (16x40 with four doubles, two homers and six RBI). Four of his eight doubles have come in his last six contests. Drew his first walk in 12 Triple-A games. Has scored a run in six-straight games, the longest active streak in the PCL.

- Sean Bouchard tallied his fifth multi-hit contest in 22 games for Albuquerque. Has reached base in 17 games.

- Michael Toglia drew a walk and drove in two runs Has recorded an RBI in six-straight contests, the longest streak of his career (15 total). Tied for the second-longest active streak in the PCL.

- Warming Bernabel recorded two knocks for his team-leading 22 nd multi-hit contest on the year. Extended his hit streak to nine games (16x33 with a double, homer and four RBI).

- Aaron Schunk belted his fifth homer of the year, a three-run shot, his second homer in his last five games. Recorded his fourth game with at least three RBI (last: May 29 vs. Sugar Land, four). Has a five-game hit streak (6x21 with two homers and seven RBI).

- Yanquiel Fernandez tallied two singles for his 19 th multi-hit game of the season and fourth-straight. During stretch is 9-for-17 with two doubles, one homer and three RBI. Second time in 2025 with four-straight multi-hit contests (other: May 16-21).

-Drew Romo went 2-for-4 with his first homer of the year and second RBI of the season (other: May 29 at Reno). Has a three-game extra-base streak (two doubles and a homer).

- Sterlin Thompson went 0-for-5, ending his eight-game hit streak (13x30 with two double, three homers and six RBI).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Comets meet for game five of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm at Isotopes Park. Mason Albright is slated to start for the Isotopes while Kyle Funkouser is expected to start for Oklahoma City.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.