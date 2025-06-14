Bees Drop Fifth Straight Despite Early Power Surge

LAS VEGAS - Salt Lake jumped out to an early lead on Friday night, but a mid-game surge from Las Vegas proved too much to overcome as the Bees dropped their fifth straight game in a 5-3 loss at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Las Vegas Aviators 5, Salt Lake Bees 3

WP: Jack Cushing (7 - 1)

LP: Jake Eder (2 - 3)

SV: Anthony Maldonado (4)

Game Summary

The Bees flexed their power in the second inning with back-to-back home runs from J.D. Davis and Tucker Flint, staking Salt Lake to a quick 2-0 advantage.

Las Vegas answered swiftly and forcefully, scoring five unanswered runs. Daniel Susac tied the game in the bottom of the second with a two-out, two-strike triple that brought in a pair. Darell Hernaiz put the Aviators ahead with a solo shot in the fourth, and the home team tacked on two more runs in the fifth to make it 5-2.

Salt Lake had chances to claw back. Kyren Paris led off the third with a triple but was left stranded after a pair of strikeouts and a pop out. In the fifth, the Bees loaded the bases on three consecutive two-out walks, but again came up empty.

Matthew Lugo sparked a rally in the seventh with a one-out double, and Niko Kavadas followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 5-3. Despite shutting down the Aviators offense over the final four frames, Salt Lake couldn't capitalize late. The Bees went down in order in the eighth and, after Kavadas singled for his second hit of the night in the ninth, the potential tying run came to the plate-but the rally fizzled.

The loss extends Salt Lake's losing streak to five games, as the team continues to search for answers in the back half of the series.

Game Notes

The Salt Lake Bees dropped their fifth straight game Friday night, falling to 26-40 on the season and enduring their third losing streak of at least five games in 2025.

Despite the loss, the Bees outhit the Aviators for the second time in the series and recorded double-digit hits for the first time since June 7 against Round Rock. Salt Lake is now 16-10 when outhitting its opponent this season.

The Bees were once again held in check offensively, scoring three runs or fewer for the fourth time in the last five games. They are now 1-26 when scoring three runs or fewer.

Tucker Flint provided a spark with his seventh home run of the year-his first since May 29 in Tacoma. He went 2-for-3 with his eighth multi-hit game of the season and drove in his 24th RBI.

J.D. Davis continued his hot streak, launching his eighth home run of the season and third in the last five games. He finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, hitting safely and scoring in five of his last six contests. Over that stretch, Davis is batting .417 with three homers, six RBI, and a 1.339 OPS.

Niko Kavadas extended his hitting streak to four games, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and two walks. He snapped a 13-game strikeout streak and tallied multiple hits for the second time in the series. Kavadas now leads the team with 37 RBI on the season.

Jake Eder made his ninth start of the year, working six innings for the second consecutive outing. He took the loss, his third of the season, after allowing a season-high five runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and three walks-his most free passes since May 7 against Sugar Land.

Up Next

Salt Lake will look to get out of its losing skid on Saturday night in game five of the series against Las Vegas as Victor Mederos steps to the rubber for the Bees at 8:05 p.m. MST at Las Vegas Ballpark.







