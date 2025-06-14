Reno's Bats Erupt for 20 Runs in Blowout Victory Over Sugar Land

June 14, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (32-35) launched four home runs in the first two innings to power past the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (36-30), the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, in a 20-7 blowout on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. The BLC-Nine exploded for 11 extra-base hits in the win, with six Aces recording multi-hit performances.

Jake McCarthy jump-started the offense with a first-pitch leadoff homer over the right-field porch-his first of the season. The speedy outfielder posted his best night at the plate in 2025, going 4-for-5 with two doubles, a homer, and four RBI. After a quiet May, McCarthy is heating up in June, going 18-for-44 (.409) with five RBI and four stolen bases.

Blaze Alexander followed with a three-run blast later in the first, his third home run in the past two games. The infielder is locked in at the plate this month, going 12-for-35 (.343) with six extra-base hits and 15 RBI.

Rene Pinto capped the first-inning fireworks with a solo shot off Space Cowboys starter Aaron Brown, his fifth homer of the year. The veteran catcher had a huge night, going 4-for-6 with two doubles, a home run, and two RBI. Since returning from the injured list (hand), Pinto has been on a tear, slashing .314/.377/.643 with 13 extra-base hits and 18 RBI in 18 games.

Jorge Barrosa kept the momentum going in the second, launching a no-doubt three-run homer into right field to push Reno's lead to eight. The switch-hitting outfielder finished 3-for-5 with his 22nd double of the season-tied for the Pacific Coast League lead-and extended his hitting streak to eight games, batting .400 (14-for-35) with six extra-base hits and seven RBI during that span.

Jordan Lawlar added to the offensive onslaught with three hits, including a double and a triple, while driving in three runs. Since rejoining the Aces on May 31, Arizona's top prospect has been a consistent threat, going 14-for-47 (.298) with seven extra-base hits and 10 RBI over 11 games.

The Aces will look to ride the momentum into Saturday night's contest and take the series lead against the Space Cowboys. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Jake McCarthy: 4-for-5, 2 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB

Blaze Alexander: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB

Jorge Barrosa: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB

Rene Pinto: 4-for-6, 2 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Jordan Lawlar: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 RBI

Trey Mancini: 3-for-5, 2 RBI

SUG @ RNO | Box Score

Space Cowboys starting lineup: Jesús Bastidas (SS), Cooper Hummel (LF), Brice Matthews (2B), Luis Castro (1B), Luis Guillorme (3B), Collin Price (DH), Omar Narváez (C), Kenedy Corona (CF), Colin Barber (RF), Aaron Brown (P), Aces starting lineup: Jake McCarthy (LF), Jordan Lawlar (SS), Adrian Del Castillo (DH), Trey Mancini (1B), Jorge Barrosa (CF), Blaze Alexander (3B), Tristin English (RF), René Pinto (C), Nicky Lopez (2B), Spencer Giesting (P), Umpires -- HP: Casey James. 1B: Evin Johnson. 3B: Kaleb Martin.

Gametime Weather: 74 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 18 mph, L To R.

First pitch by Spencer Giesting at 6:36 PM. local time.

Space Cowboys 1st (Space Cowboys 1, Aces 0) -- Jesús Bastidas triples to right-center field. Cooper Hummel out on a sacrifice fly to Jorge Barrosa, Jesús Bastidas scores. Brice Matthews strikes out swinging. Luis Castro grounds out, Jordan Lawlar to Trey Mancini.

Gametime Weather: 74 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 18 mph, L To R.

First pitch by Spencer Giesting at 6:36 PM. local time.

Space Cowboys 1st (Space Cowboys 1, Aces 0) -- Jesús Bastidas triples to right-center field. Cooper Hummel out on a sacrifice fly to Jorge Barrosa, Jesús Bastidas scores. Brice Matthews strikes out swinging. Luis Castro grounds out, Jordan Lawlar to Trey Mancini.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 1st (Aces 6, Space Cowboys 1) -- Jake McCarthy hits a home run to right field on a 0-0 pitch. Jordan Lawlar doubles to left-center field. Adrian Del Castillo strikes out swinging. Trey Mancini singles to left field, Jordan Lawlar scores. Jorge Barrosa doubles to right-center field, Trey Mancini to 3rd. Blaze Alexander hits a home run to right field on a 0-0 pitch, Trey Mancini scores; Jorge Barrosa scores. Tristin English grounds out, Brice Matthews to Luis Castro. René Pinto hits a home run to right- center field on a 2-1 pitch. Nicky Lopez singles through the hole at second base. Jake McCarthy walks, Nicky Lopez to 2nd. Jordan Lawlar flies out to Colin Barber.

(6 Runs, 7 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Space Cowboys 2nd (Aces 6, Space Cowboys 1) -- Luis Guillorme flies out to Jake McCarthy. Collin Price strikes out swinging. Omar Narváez flies out to Jorge Barrosa.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 2nd (Aces 9, Space Cowboys 1) -- Adrian Del Castillo walks. Trey Mancini singles through the hole at shortstop, Adrian Del Castillo to 2nd. Jorge Barrosa hits a home run down the right-field line on a 2-1 pitch, Adrian Del Castillo scores; Trey Mancini scores. Blaze Alexander grounds out, Brice Matthews to Luis Castro. Tristin English grounds out, Jesús Bastidas to Luis Castro. René Pinto pops out to Luis Castro in foul territory.

(3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Space Cowboys 3rd (Aces 9, Space Cowboys 1) -- Kenedy Corona walks. Colin Barber grounds into a force out, Spencer Giesting to Jordan Lawlar, Kenedy Corona out at 2nd. Jesús Bastidas flies out to Jake McCarthy. Cooper Hummel flies out to Jorge Barrosa.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 3rd (Aces 9, Space Cowboys 1) -- Pitcher Change: Misael Tamarez replaces Aaron Brown. Nicky Lopez grounds out, Jesús Bastidas to Luis Castro. Jake McCarthy grounds out, Luis Guillorme to Luis Castro. Jordan Lawlar strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Space Cowboys 4th (Aces 9, Space Cowboys 2) -- Brice Matthews doubles down the left-field line. Luis Castro lines out to Jake McCarthy, Brice Matthews to 3rd. Luis Guillorme doubles down the right-field line, Brice Matthews scores. Collin Price grounds out to Trey Mancini, Luis Guillorme to 3rd. Omar Narváez walks. Kenedy Corona grounds into a force out, Blaze Alexander to Nicky Lopez, Omar Narváez out at 2nd.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 4th (Aces 9, Space Cowboys 2) -- Adrian Del Castillo flies out to Cooper Hummel. Trey Mancini flies out to Colin Barber. Jorge Barrosa walks. Blaze Alexander flies out to Colin Barber.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Space Cowboys 5th (Aces 9, Space Cowboys 7) -- Colin Barber strikes out swinging. Jesús Bastidas doubles to right-center field. Cooper Hummel triples to center field, Jesús Bastidas scores. Brice Matthews hits a home run to center field on a 0-1 pitch, Cooper Hummel scores. Luis Castro hits a home run to left-center field on a 3-2 pitch. O ! ensive Substitution: Pinch hitter Zack Short replaces Luis Guillorme. Zack Short singles through the hole at shortstop. Collin Price doubles to left field, Zack Short to 3rd. Omar Narváez out on a sacrifice fly to Jake McCarthy, Zack Short scores. Pitcher Change: Taylor Rashi replaces Spencer Giesting. Kenedy Corona singles to shallow right field, Collin Price to 3rd. Kenedy Corona caught stealing 2nd base, René Pinto to Jordan Lawlar.

(5 Runs, 7 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 5th (Aces 11, Space Cowboys 7) -- Zack Short remains in the game as the shortstop. Defensive Substitution: Fernando Caldera replaces left fielder Cooper Hummel, batting 2nd, playing left field. Defensive switch from shortstop to 3rd for Jesús Bastidas. Tristin English pops out to Jesús Bastidas. René Pinto doubles to center field. Nicky Lopez singles to center field, René Pinto scores. Jake McCarthy singles to left field, Nicky Lopez to 2nd. Jordan Lawlar singles to left field, Nicky Lopez scores; Jake McCarthy to 2nd. Adrian Del Castillo grounds out, Brice Matthews to Luis Castro, Jake McCarthy to 3rd; Jordan Lawlar to 2nd. Trey Mancini flies out to Colin Barber.

(2 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Space Cowboys 6th (Aces 11, Space Cowboys 7) -- Colin Barber flies out to Tristin English. Jesús Bastidas flies out to Jorge Barrosa. Fernando Caldera strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 6th (Aces 14, Space Cowboys 7) -- Jorge Barrosa flies out to Fernando Caldera. Blaze Alexander walks. Tristin English walks, Blaze Alexander to 2nd. Pitcher Change: Jayden Murray replaces Misael Tamarez. René Pinto doubles to left-center field, Blaze Alexander scores; Tristin English to 3rd. Nicky Lopez grounds out, Brice Matthews to Luis Castro. Jake McCarthy doubles to right field, Tristin English scores; René Pinto scores. Jordan Lawlar hit by pitch. Adrian Del Castillo grounds out, Zack Short to Luis Castro.

(3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Space Cowboys 7th (Aces 14, Space Cowboys 7) -- Brice Matthews strikes out swinging. Luis Castro strikes out swinging. Zack Short grounds out, Jordan Lawlar to Trey Mancini.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 7th (Aces 14, Space Cowboys 7) -- Pitcher Change: Nick Hernandez replaces Jayden Murray. Trey Mancini walks. Jorge Barrosa lines into unassisted double play,

Luis Castro, Trey Mancini out at 1st. Blaze Alexander strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Space Cowboys 8th (Aces 14, Space Cowboys 7) -- Pitcher Change: Kyle Nelson replaces Taylor Rashi. Collin Price strikes out swinging. Omar Narváez flies out to Jake McCarthy. Kenedy Corona grounds out, René Pinto to Trey Mancini.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 8th (Aces 20, Space Cowboys 7) -- Collin Price remains in the game as the first baseman. Pitcher Change: Zack Short replaces Nick Hernandez, batting 5th.

Defensive switch from 1st to 3rd for Luis Castro. Defensive switch from 3rd to shortstop for Jesús Bastidas. Tristin English singles up the middle. René Pinto singles through the hole at second base, Tristin English to 2nd. Nicky Lopez flies out to Kenedy Corona. Jake McCarthy doubles to right field, Tristin English scores; René Pinto to 3rd. Jordan Lawlar triples to right-center field, René Pinto scores; Jake McCarthy scores. Adrian Del Castillo singles to left field. Trey Mancini singles to shallow center field, Jordan Lawlar scores; Adrian Del Castillo to 2nd. Jorge Barrosa singles to deep shortstop, Adrian Del Castillo to 3rd; Trey Mancini to 2nd. Blaze Alexander walks, Adrian Del Castillo scores; Trey Mancini to 3rd; Jorge Barrosa to 2nd. Tristin English flies out to Kenedy Corona, Trey Mancini scores. René Pinto pops out to Zack Short.

(6 Runs, 7 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Space Cowboys 9th (Aces 20, Space Cowboys 7) -- Colin Barber flies out to Jake McCarthy. Jesús Bastidas flies out to Tristin English. Fernando Caldera grounds out, Nicky Lopez to Trey Mancini.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) WP: Taylor Rashi (3 - 1) LP: Aaron Brown (2 - 7) Time: 2:55.

