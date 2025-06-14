Series Evens as Sugar Land Falls in High-Scoring Affair on Friday Night

RENO, NV - Although the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (36-30) had a five-run fifth and slashed a season-high eight extra-base hits, for the second day in a row they could not overcome an early deficit, dropping game four of their six-game series, 20-7, against the Reno Aces (32-35) on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Jesús Bastidas belted a lead-off triple into the right-center gap in the top of the first. In the ensuing at-bat, Cooper Hummel lifted a sacrifice fly to bring home Bastidas as the Space Cowboys went up, 1-0.

However, Sugar Land's lead would be short-lived, as Reno hit three homers and plated six runs in the bottom of the first, putting the Space Cowboys behind, 6-1. The Aces added three more to their advantage in the second courtesy of a three-run home run from Jorge Barrosa as Sugar Land faced a 9-1 deficit.

Brice Matthews lashed a double down the left-field line to lead off the fourth, and with one out, Luis Guillorme scored Matthews with an RBI double, extending his on-base streak to 15 games.

Bastidas recorded his second extra-base hit of the game with a double in the fifth before Hummel hammered a stand-up RBI triple into right center. In the ensuing at-bat, Matthews mashed a two-run homer off the batter's eye in center as Sugar Land chipped away, 9-5. Later in the inning, Luis Castro launched a 407-foot solo home run, going back-to-back with Matthews, and Zack Short scored on a sacrifice fly as the Space Cowboys pulled with two. Sugar Land had six-straight hits in the fifth as part of a five-run frame with 10 batters coming to the plate.

However, the Aces answered with two runs in the home half of the fifth and three more runs in the sixth as Sugar Land trailed 14-7 heading into the latter innings.

The final nine Space Cowboys were retired in order in the final three frames as Reno tied up the series against Sugar Land at two.

NOTABLE:

- Jesús Bastidas pushed his on-base streak to 11 games and his hitting streak to nine games with a 2-for-5 night on Friday with a double, a triple and two runs scored. Over his on-base streak, Bastidas is 17-for-44 (.386) with five doubles, a triple, a homer, 11 RBI, six walks and eight runs scored. Bastidas roped his second triple of the year and first since May 23 against the Las Vegas Aviators.

- Luis Castro is on a 10-game on-base streak after homering on Friday, going 13-for-37 (.351) with four doubles, two home runs, nine RBI, seven walks and 10 runs scored. Castro's homer was his fifth of the season and his first since June 5 against the Sacramento River Cats.

- With a 2-for-4 night on Friday with a double and a homer, Brice Matthews is 9-for-18 with a double, two triples, two home runs, eight RBI and two walks in the series against Reno. Matthews labeled his 9th home run of the night on Friday.

- Luis Guillorme extended his on-base streak to 15 games with a double on Friday. Over his on-base streak, Guillorme has three doubles, a homer, nine RBI, 12 walks and eight runs scored.

- Sugar Land had back-to-back home runs on Friday, the third time in the series against Reno with back-to-back homers. The Space Cowboys have gone back-to-back five times this season, tying their 2024 season total.

- Sugar Land scored five runs in the fifth, their fourth-straight game scoring four runs or more in an inning.

