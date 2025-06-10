Houston Filipino Street Festival Returns to Constellation Field in 2025

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Filipino Young Professionals of Houston will once again host the Houston Filipino Street Festival on Saturday, October 18 from 12 pm to 7 pm at Constellation Field. Tickets for the festival are on sale now and can be purchased here.

An annual tradition at Constellation Field, the Houston Filipino Street Festival features incredible food, cultural performances, games, live music, raffle prizes and more with activities for all ages. Attendees will experience the rich and diverse culture of the Philippines as the Filipino Young Professionals (FYP) host this event to celebrate heritage and show appreciation to the community in and around Houston that supports FYP.

Tickets are $19 in advance and $22 on the day of the festival, and children seven and under receive free admission. Groups of five or more can purchase tickets for $17 per ticket, and parking is free for all attendees. All ticket prices are inclusive of service fees. Proceeds from the Festival support the FYP scholarship fund along with youth educational initiatives and charitable endeavors that benefit the local community.

For inquiries relating to the Houston Filipino Street Festival, contact FYP at htownfilfest@fyphouston.com or by calling (832) 397-6864.







