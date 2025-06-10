Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sacramento

June 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 6/10 vs. Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma Logan Gilbert - MLR (0-0, 5.79) vs. Sacramento RHP Carson Ragsdale (2-2, 6.11)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL OF Dominic Canzone - recalled by Seattle

DEL RHP Logan Evans - recalled by Seattle

DEL INF Leo Rivas - placed on Temporary Inactive List

ADD OF Colin Davis (#16) - activated from Development List

ADD RHP Michael Mariot (#38) - activated from Development List

ADD C Jacob Nottingham (#28) - activated from Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Took a 3-0 after five innings, but could not hold it in a 7-4 loss to Las Vegas, dropping the series against the Aviators...Joe Jacques struck out five, tying his career-high, over 3.0 innings in the spot start...Spencer Packard gave Tacoma the 1-0 lead in the third inning with his fifth home run of the season...Harry Ford delivered a two-run single in the fifth to extend the lead to 3-0...Las Vegas plated four runs in the top of the sixth inning to take the 4-3 lead...Austin Shenton homered in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at four...the Aviators scored three runs in the top of the ninth to reclaim the lead at 7-4, holding the Rainiers off the board in the bottom of the inning to finish the game...six of Tacoma's eight pitchers used in the game did not allow a run in the loss.

GO-TIME FOR GILBERT: RHP Logan Gilbert will make his third Major League rehab start with Tacoma tonight...Gilbert, 28, was placed on the Mariners' 15-Day Injured List on April 26 with a right elbow flexor strain after making six starts with Seattle, going 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA (30.1 IP/ 8 ER), walking six while striking out 44...prior to this rehab stint, Gilbert has made only one prior start in Triple-A, coming on May 7, 2021 against El Paso...in Gilbert's two previous rehab starts, he has allowed three runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings, walking three and striking out five.

SACRAMENTO SERIES SHUFFLE: This week's series against Sacramento was originally scheduled to be played at Sutter Health Park, but was relocated to Tacoma as the River Cats share their ballpark with the Athletics this season...after dropping the first four games against the River Cats, Tacoma has taken six of the last eight contests...the season series has been tightly contested, with each team taking six wins and losses and Tacoma out-scoring Sacramento 66-65 this year...Harry Ford has led the Rainiers against the River Cats, with a team-best .364 (8x22) average and Austin Shenton has come through in big spots, driving in 12 runs against Sacramento, the most for any Rainier against one team this season.

THE LEFTY LUMBER COMPANY: The Rainiers tallied 17 hits in their 9-7 victory on Saturday night, tied for the second-most they've recorded this season...14 of the 17 hits were by left-handed hitters, tied for the most hits by left-handed batters in a PCL game this season, matching the Rainiers' 14 hits by lefties on May 28, in their 19-8 victory over Salt Lake...the 14 hits by left-handers are the second-most in a Triple-A game this season, trailing the 15 logged by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lefties on May 1.

HALFWAY THROUGH R BIG HOMESTAND: The Rainiers have won eight of the first 12 games of their four-week homestand, getting it done on the mound and at the plate...the Rainiers have hit .304 in the first 12 games of the homestand, ranking third among full-season minor league teams in that time...the club's .399 on-base percentage is good for the third-best among full-season teams and the 25 stolen bases are the most among Triple-A teams...on the mound, the Rainiers are tied for fifth among Triple-A teams with 105 strikeouts and have walked only 43, the second-fewest in the PCL...the Rainiers' 2.53 strikeouts per walk is the fifth-best ratio in Triple-A in that span.

RHYLAN'S ROLLING: Over his 13-game on-base streak, OF Rhylan Thomas has hit .389 (21x54) with two doubles and two home runs...Thomas is also hitting .393 (22x56) when leading off an inning...his 22 hits when leading off the inning are the second-most for a PCL hitter this season...Thomas has only struck out 10 times in 2025, the fewest of any qualified full-season minor league hitter...the only qualified Major League hitter to have fewer strikeouts is Luis Arraez, who's struck out five times this year...Thomas is also seeing an average of 2.991 pitches per plate appearance this year, the fewest of all qualified full-season minor league hitters.

RETURN OF THE PACK: Since May 8, OF Spencer Packard has a .510 on-base percentage, good for the PCL lead...in that span, Packard ranks fifth in the league with a .355 batting average and third with 20 walks drawn...his 1.023 OPS in that time is good for eighth in the PCL... Packard is riding a 15-game on-base streak, dating back to May 22...in that time, he is hitting .348 (16x46) with one double and three home runs, drawing 13 walks with a 1.081 OPS.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners got a game-tying, two-run home run Dominic Canzone with two outs in the ninth inning from to force extras, but ultimately fell 8-4 in 11 innings to the Diamondbacks on Monday night...Emerson Hancock allowed two runs over 5.0 innings, striking out three in the start...Seattle scored all four of its runs in the ninth inning, getting RBI singles from Donovan Solano and Cole Young before Canzone tied the game...both teams were held off the board in the 10th before Arizona walked it off in the bottom of the 11th inning on a Josh Naylor grand slam.







