Space Cowboys Shut out in Series Finale against Sacramento

June 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - After shutting out the Sacramento River Cats (31-32) last night, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (34-28) were blanked, 4-0, in the series finale on Sunday night at Constellation Field. Sugar Land leads the PCL in shutouts with seven, while tonight was just their third time in 2025 in which they were held off the scoreboard. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

RHP Tyler Ivey (L, 0-5) worked quickly in the first with a 1-2-3 frame on 12 strikes with one punchout. The righty faced the minimum in the second as he picked off Marco Luciano trying to steal second before setting down the final Sacramento batters of the frame.

The River Cats took a 2-0 lead in the third with a two-run homer from Grant McCray. Ivey responded in the fourth with two strikeouts while stranding a runner at second.

Sugar Land threatened in the bottom of the fourth as Luis Guillorme laced a single up the middle before Kenedy Corona and Omar Narváez drew one-out walks, loading the bases. However, Mason Black (W, 1-3) struck out the final two Space Cowboys of the frame as Sugar Land was shutout through four innings.

McCray doubled Sacramento's lead with his second two-run homer of the game in the top of the fifth as the Space Cowboys fell behind, 4-0.

RHP Rhett Kouba relieved Ivey in the sixth and retired the River Cats in order before facing the minimum in the seventh with a 6-3 double play started by Zack Short.

RHP Jordan Weems came on for Kouba in the ninth and tossed a scoreless frame, but the Space Cowboys went down in order in the bottom of the inning leading to their 4-0 defeat.

NOTABLE:

- Luis Guillorme extended his on-base streak to 11 games with a single in the fourth. Over his on-base streak, Guillorme has two doubles, a homer, six RBI, nine walks and five runs. Guillorme is also on an eight-game hitting streak going 10-for-29 (.345) with two doubles, a homer, five RBI and five walks.

- Cooper Hummel reached base for the first time with the Space Cowboys since signing a Minor League contract and being assigned to Sugar Land on June 6 with a walk in the first.

- With two singles, Zack Short recorded his 10th multi-hit game of the campaign on Sunday.

- Rhett Kouba twirled 3.0 scoreless innings without allowing a run for the third time on Sunday and the first time since May 10 against the Salt Lake Bees.

After Sugar Land's six-game homestand with Sacramento, the Space Cowboys head west to Reno for a six-game series with the Aces. Game one is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:35 pm CT.







