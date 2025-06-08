Chavis, Ward Power Comets over Reno

June 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Michael Chavis and Ryan Ward both hit home runs and combined to drive in seven of the Oklahoma City Comets' runs in an 11-6 win against the Reno Aces Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets (37-26) scored runs in five straight innings of a back-and-forth series finale. Oklahoma City broke a 6-6 tie in the sixth inning and scored five unanswered runs to close out the win. The Aces (30-33) scored the first run of the day in the second inning before a two-run double by Chavis put Oklahoma City in front, 2-1, in the third inning. The teams exchanged runs in the fourth inning and after the Aces went ahead, 4-3, in the fifth inning, the Comets scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on RBI singles by Hunter Feduccia, Kody Hoese and Nick Senzel. Reno scored two more runs in the sixth inning to tie the score at 6-6 before Chavis hit a two-run homer to put the Comets in front. Ward later connected on a three-run home run in the seventh inning to extend OKC's lead to five runs.

Of Note:

-The Comets closed out the series with back-to-back wins and victories in three of the last four games to earn a 3-3 series split. Oklahoma City is now 6-1-4 through the first 11 series of the season.

-Oklahoma City's 11 runs scored were the most for the team in a game during the Reno series and marked the third time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark the Comets recorded 11 or more runs this season. The last time OKC scored at least 11 runs in a home game was in Game 2 of a May 1 doubleheader against El Paso in a 12-5 win...The last time OKC scored 11 or more runs overall in a game was June 1 in Las Vegas during a 12-3 victory.

-Oklahoma City hit two home runs Sunday for the team's third multi-homer game of the series and OKC's sixth multi-homer outing in the last 12 games (21 HR). The Comets have hit 79 home runs through 63 games this season - second-most in the PCL as of Sunday afternoon.

-The Comets tallied 12 hits Sunday with six players recording multi-hit games - Ryan Ward, Michael Chavis, Hunter Feduccia, Esteury Ruiz, Kody Hoese and Nick Senzel. The Comets finished the game with six extra-base hits.

-Michael Chavis went 2-for-5 with a double, home run and game-high four RBI. He recorded four RBI for the first time this season and first time since April 10, 2022 with Pittsburgh at St. Louis. His home run was his 11th of the season.

-Ryan Ward connected on his team-leading 17th home run of the season - second-most in the PCL. He went 2-for-5 with a double, homer, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. Sunday marked his team-leading 13th multi-RBI game of the season and his third straight multi-hit game. He has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, batting 21-for-48 (.438) with 16 RBI and his 78 total hits this season are most in the PCL.

-Nick Senzel went 2-for-4 with a walk, stolen base, run scored and two RBI. He has hit safely in seven straight games (10x26) as well as in 10 of his last 11 games (15x44). He has eight RBI over his last four games.

-James Outman and Alex Freeland each drew a game-high three walks and Freeland scored a game-high three runs. Both players also recorded a stolen base.

-Oklahoma City recorded four stolen bases in a second straight game. Oklahoma City leads the league with 93 stolen bases this season.

Next Up: The Comets travel to Albuquerque for a six-game road series against the Isotopes starting at 7:35 p.m. CT Tuesday at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







