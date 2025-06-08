Bees Fall in Finale, Settle for Series Split with Round Rock

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees came up short in their bid for a series win on Sunday, settling for a 3-3 split as Round Rock took the finale 7-3 despite home runs from Kyren Paris and J.D. Davis.

Round Rock Express 7, Salt Lake Bees 3

WP: Michael Plassmeyer (3 - 0)

LP: Dakota Hudson (3 - 2)

Game Summary

Sunday's series finale opened with a pitcher's duel, as both starters allowed just one hit apiece through the first three innings. Dakota Hudson was dominant early, striking out five -- including three straight with two on in the second -- and retiring the side in order in the third. On the other side, Dane Dunning worked around traffic in each of his first three frames, allowing a Bee to reach base in all three innings but never letting one advance past first.

Round Rock broke through in the fourth, opening the inning with back-to-back singles as the first five Express hitters reached base before Salt Lake could record an out. Billy McKinney drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in the game's first run, followed by Cooper Johnson's RBI single to left. Dakota Hudson limited the damage by inducing a crucial groundball double play off the bat of Alex De Goti, trading two outs for a run to close out a three-run frame for the Express.

The Express added to their lead in the sixth with three more runs put on the board as Justin Foscue drove in a pair with a double to right center before scoring on a two-out single from Blaine Crim.

The Bees got one back in the sixth as Kyren Paris launched his second opposite-field homer of the series -- Salt Lake's second hit of the game. J.D. Davis and Chad Stevens kept the inning alive as Davis reached base for the second time and Stevens extended his hitting streak to 16 games. However, the Bees couldn't capitalize, leaving two runners stranded and trailing 6-1 after six.

After Round Rock extended its lead to 7-1, the Bees chipped away with runs in the seventh and eighth innings. A pair of leadoff singles from Tucker Flint and Yolmer Sánchez set up Zach Humphreys' sacrifice fly to bring a run home in the seventh.

In the eighth, J.D. Davis stayed hot at the plate, lifting his second home run in as many games -- a solo shot to the opposite field -- cutting the deficit to 7-3 heading into the ninth.

Jack Dashwood took over on the mound for Salt Lake and worked around some traffic. After a groundout to open the frame, Michael Helman doubled to left and moved to third on a double steal with Billy McKinney, who had drawn a walk. Dashwood buckled down, striking out Cooper Johnson looking and Alex De Goti swinging to keep the Express off the board.

In their final at-bat the Bees couldn't mount a comeback. Sanchez reached with a walk but a pair of punchouts and a pop out in foul ground closed the book on game six for Round Rock to save a series split with a 7-3 win over Salt Lake.

Game Notes

Salt Lake saw its three-game winning streak come to an end in Sunday's series finale, falling to 26-36 on the season and 2-4-5 in series play.

The Bees were limited to just six hits -- their second-lowest total of the series and only one better than Wednesday's five-hit performance. Offensively, Salt Lake managed three runs for the third time this week and dropped to 1-23 on the season when scoring three runs or fewer.

J.D. Davis continued his torrid stretch at the plate, launching his seventh home run of the season and finishing as the only Bee with multiple hits in the game. It marked his second consecutive game with a home run and third straight multi-hit performance. Davis wrapped up the series batting .467 (7-for-15) over four games, collecting five RBI, five runs scored, two home runs, two doubles, and posting a stellar 1.500 OPS.

Chad Stevens extended his hitting streak to 16 games -- the second-longest active streak in the league behind Albuquerque's Ryan Ritter. Stevens capped off a standout series by batting .474, collecting three doubles, five runs scored, and three RBI.

Kyren Paris went 1-for-5 with a run scored, extending his on-base streak to 12 consecutive games since joining Salt Lake on May 27. Paris homered for the second time in the series -- both opposite-field shots.

Dakota Hudson got off to a strong start, tossing three scoreless innings to open the game before running into trouble in the middle frames. The right-hander allowed three runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth, with four of the six runs going down as earned. Hudson struck out five -- all within the first three innings -- tying his season high and matching his strikeout total from his previous outing on Tuesday.

Up Next

Salt Lake hits the road for a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators, beginning Tuesday, June 10 at 8:05 p.m. MST at Las Vegas Ballpark.







