OKC Comets Game Notes - June 8, 2025

June 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Reno Aces (30-32) at Oklahoma City Comets (36-26)

Game #63 of 150/First Half #63 of 75/Home #36 of 75

Pitching Probables: RNO-RHP Dylan Ray (0-0, 5.40) vs. OKC-RHP Ryan Sublette (6-2, 2.84)

Sunday, June 8, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live, KOCB-TV

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets close out their home series against the Reno Aces seeking a series split with a victory today at 2:05 p.m. CT at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets trail the Aces, 3-2, in the series...Today is a Family Sunday featuring pregame autographs with select players and postgame kids run the bases.

Last Game: Chuckie Robinson lined a game-winning RBI single into right field in the ninth inning to cap a three-hit night and send the Oklahoma City Comets to a 4-3 walk-off win against the Reno Aces Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets had tied the score, 3-3, in the eighth inning on a two-run single by James Outman as they went on to close the game with three unanswered runs. Oklahoma City scored the first run of the game on a RBI single by Ryan Ward in the first inning. The Aces tied the score in the fourth inning, then went in front, 3-1, in the sixth inning via a RBI triple by Blaze Alexander and sacrifice fly by Tristin English. Oklahoma City came back to tie the score in the eighth inning, loading the bases on three straight walks before Outman sent a two-run single into center field.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Ryan Sublette (6-2) is slated to open today's bullpen game for the Comets and make his first start since the 2023 season...Sublette has made 19 relief appearances (25.1 IP) with the Comets this season, including most recently Thursday against Reno. He took the win, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings and allowing two hits with three strikeouts in OKC's 5-3 victory...He has not allowed a run in six straight outings (7.2 IP) entering today, with five hits, two walks and 10 strikeouts...He last started a game at any level June 25, 2023 for Double-A Tulsa against Northwest Arkansas, retiring all three batters he faced in his outing and he has two previous starts in his professional career...He made his Triple-A debut with Oklahoma City is September 2024 after making 36 appearances with Tulsa where he posted a 5-3 record with one save and held a 4.84 ERA in 48.1 innings with 51 strikeouts...Sublette was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Texas Tech.

Against the Aces: 2025: 2-3 2024: 4-8 All-time: 49-42 At OKC: 31-22

The Comets and Aces meet for their first of two six-game series this season and the lone series of 2025 against one another at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams will play their second series at Greater Nevada Field July 22-27 during the second half...Reno won the 2024 season series between the teams, 8-4, with the Aces winning seven of the final eight games against OKC, including the last five in a row...The Aces outscored the Comets, 62-53, through 12 meetings in 2024, but OKC outhit the Aces, 104-98...Austin Gauthier led OKC with 14 hits and tied Kody Hoese with a team-best seven RBI...Prior to last season, the last time Reno won a season series against OKC was in 2018 (3-1). Oklahoma City then went 1-0-3 in the next four season series against the Aces before last season's series loss...Even with yesterday's win by the Comets, Reno has won eight of the last 10 meetings between the teams, as well as 10 of the last 13, including five of the last seven games in Bricktown.

The Amazing Race: With last night's win, coupled with a loss by league-leading Las Vegas in Tacoma, the Comets now trail the Aviators by 1.5 games in the PCL standings with 13 games remaining in the first half. Third-place Sugar Land defeated Sacramento and now trails Las Vegas by 3.0 games and OKC by 1.5 games...The Comets entered this week only trailing Las Vegas by a half-game but have since gone on to lose three of five at home, while the Aviators have won three of five on the road...The Comets own the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Aviators having won last week's series in Las Vegas, 4-2. The Comets also own the head-to-head tiebreaker with Sugar Land as they won two of three games against the Space Cowboys to open the season.

The Final Countdown: Last night's win marked Oklahoma City's fifth walk-off win of the season and first since May 8 against Albuquerque. Saturday was also the 21st game of the season to be decided in a final at-bat for Oklahoma City (11-10)...OKC and Reno played their fourth one-run game of the series as the Comets improved to 13-10 in one-run games overall this season. The Comets snapped a string of five straight losses in one-run games, including three in the current series. The Comets have played the second-most one-run games in the PCL this season behind Reno's 25 (12-13)...Oklahoma City also picked up its seventh win of the season when trailing after seven innings (7-16) after losing games Wednesday and Friday during this series when leading after eight innings...There have been a combined six blown saves through the first five games of this series, with each team being charged with three apiece.

Struck By Chuck: Chuckie Robinson reached base four times Saturday night, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, walk, RBI and run scored. He recorded the game-winning hit with one out in the ninth inning in his second game with the Comets after the Los Angeles Dodgers claimed the catcher off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels May 31...Last night's three-hit game was Robinson's second of the season as he also recorded three hits April 27 when he played for Salt Lake against Oklahoma City.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward finished last night's game 2-for-4 with a walk and RBI. He has recorded back-to-back multi-hit games and three multi-hit games during the series...Ward has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, batting 19-for-43 (.442) with 11 extra-base hits, 13 RBI and 11 runs scored...His seven homers since May 29 are the most in the full-season Minors and his 16 total homers are tied for second-most in the PCL this season...Ward leads the league with 76 hits and 141 total bases while tying for first with 32 extra-base hits. His 46 runs scored, .605 SLG and 1.011 OPS all rank second in the league...Ward owns OKC's Bricktown-era (since 1998) career RBI and career home run records with 243 RBI and 70 home runs.

Base Jumping: Oklahoma City recorded four stolen bases Saturday night by four different players for the team's highest single-game total since tallying five April 30 against El Paso. OKC has seven games with four or more steals this season and leads the league with 89 total stolen bases through 62 games...Over the past four seasons, OKC has not finished higher than sixth in stolen bases in the in the 10-team PCL, and going back further to when the PCL had 16 teams, OKC has not finished within the top half of the league in steals since 2016...Esteury Ruiz tallied his league-leading 29th stolen base of the season last night and he has a stolen base in three straight games for his longest streak of consecutive games with a steal this season.

Krush Groove: Oklahoma City scored four runs last night, snapping a season-best streak of eight straight games scoring five or more runs (68 R)...Over OKC's last 12 games, the Comets are batting .323 (140x433) with 20 home runs, 46 extra-base hits and 94 runs, and are batting .328(45x137) with runners in scoring position...Since May 25, the Comets lead all full-season teams in the Minors with 140 hits, 94 runs, .323 AVG, .426 OBP, .950 OPS and rank second with a .558 SLG...However, they have slowed down recently, notching a total of 22 hits the last three games (22x93; .237). The team has only six extra-base hits in the last four games and is 9-for-47 (.191) with runners in scoring position this series.

Home Less: OKC is 3-5 in the last seven home games, 4-8 in the last 12 home games and 7-12 over the last 19 home games after starting the season 11-5 in Bricktown. Today the Comets aim for back-to-back home wins for the first time since May 7-8 against Albuquerque, as they have taken a loss following each of their last five home wins...Last night was just the second time since a 2-1 win May 10 against Albuquerque the Comets held an opponent to fewer than five runs at home. The Comets have allowed at least five runs in 10 of the last 12 home games and opponents have tallied eight or more runs five times...Over the last 12 games in Bricktown, the OKC pitching staff has a 6.58 ERA (79 ER/108.0 IP), allowing 82 runs with opponents batting .282 (118x418) with 13 home runs and 40 XBH. The Comets have surrendered an inning of three-plus runs in 10 of the 12 games (11 total).

Around the Horn: Today is the first time this season the Comets are playing for a series split in the series finale. They went 4-0 in such games last season...Nick Senzel has hit safely in six straight games (8x22) as well as in nine of his last 10 games (13x40) with four homers and 15 RBI. He has six RBI over his last three games...Hunter Feduccia walked in his only plate appearance last night and is 9-for-20 with four walks over his last six games.







